Government data talk to the fore at London Tech Week

London Tech Week opened yesterday with government ministers talking data and digital.

Julia Lopez, minister of state for media, data and digital infrastructure, Chris Philp, parliamentary under-secretary of state for tech and the digital economy, and Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care, all descanted on data and digital to back up the government’s new digital strategy, on the first day of the London Tech Week conference at the QEII centre in Westminster.

They followed in the train of chancellor Rishi Sunak, who opened the conference, officially announcing the digital strategy, and Nadine Dorries, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, who announced a new Digital Skills Council.

Philp told attendees: “Developed economies face long-term challenges around growth, productivity and real wages. Just as Thatcher and Reagan unleashed the power of the market to transform our economy in the 1980s, unleashing the power of the tech sector will transform our economy today.”

Striking a Brexiteer attitude, he went on: “In the last five years, the UK has raced ahead of Europe to become a global tech leader, and now we’re setting the course for the future. The digital strategy is the roadmap we will follow to strengthen our global position as a science and technology superpower. Our future prosperity and place in the world depends on it.”

Philp said the strategy would “usher in a new age of growth, raise productivity, provide better paid jobs and, by producing more for less, tame inflationary demons”, describing technology as “the force that will be the animating spirit of our economy – entrepreneurial, restless and dynamic”.

He continued: “The UK digital economy is in incredibly good health. In the first five months of this year, UK tech companies attracted more venture capital funding than in the whole of 2021. £12.5bn, that’s half a billion per week. That’s twice as much as France, three times as much as Germany. We beat China. President Macron will be choking on his croissants this morning. Only the US achieved better figures, and we are running fast to catch them too.

“The UK is a unicorn factory. One was born every 12 days in 2021. We have more unicorns than France and Germany combined.”

Philp also referred to hints the chancellor had made in his morning address to the conference about the Autumn Budget featuring “major R&D tax credits to make private sector investment in the UK tech sector even more attractive”.

Privacy-enhancing technologies The “unlocking the power of data” section of the UK digital strategy policy paper published on 13 June says the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) intends to “bring forward primary legislation to reform the UK’s data protection laws by simplifying some parts of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring high standards of data protection” and lays out the government’s view “that our reform of UK legislation on personal data is compatible with maintaining the free flow of personal data from Europe”. The paper also confirms a “joint UK/US prize challenge to accelerate the development of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), which can enable data to be analysed and shared without compromising on the privacy or trust of data subjects”. Lopez drew attention to this British and American initiative, announced on 8 December 2021, on another panel at the London Tech Week conference. “The pandemic was very important, proving the importance of data with the daily updates,” she said. “But at the same time, it created lots of suspicion and concern among people about how data can be used by governments. We had to place controls on how people lived their lives for a period. So that’s created a counter-challenge. How do you build trust in how governments want to use your data, empowering rather than controlling? It can be done, but it is a challenge.” She said the UK and US privacy-enhancing technologies challenge, which is aimed at combating financial fraud, among other matters, is an example of how it can be done. When the initiative was announced in December 2021, the White House and the UK government said: “PETs are already being used to tackle a range of societal challenges – from financial crime to Covid-19 – to enable data use in ways that preserve privacy. The prize challenge will build on the extensive innovation in these technologies that is already taking place in both countries across academia, industry and government. The joint effort will reinforce the democratic principles enshrined in the New Atlantic Charter.”