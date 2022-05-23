Winners of 2022 Makers Women in Software Power List announced

Makers, a software engineering training provider, has announced the winners of its fourth annual list of up-and-coming women in the software sector.

Each year, Makers recognises 20 women in the UK’s software engineering and development sector who have made a significant contribution to the sector within the first 10 years of their career.

Claudia Harris, CEO of Makers, said: “We have focused on championing and showcasing rising stars through the Women in Software awards because role modelling is one of the most powerful levers.

“People feel differently about what they can do and achieve if they meet, experience, see people like them, doing something that they want to do. Role modelling changes people’s minds, lives and hearts. It can change the world.”

Despite ongoing efforts to encourage women and other under-represented groups into the tech sector, the number of women working in technology remains around 17%.

Some girls say they don’t choose tech subjects because they think they are “too hard”. They also have misconceptions about the types of people who choose tech careers because they don’t see other people like them involved in the sector.

But girls often regret quitting science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and would like to have more encouragement from women already in the sector.

Many say more accessible and visible role models in the sector would encourage more women to pursue technology roles, which is part of the aim of the Women in Software Power List.

Independent judges, including individuals from organisations such as Codebar, Coding Black Females, Microsoft and The Financial Times, helped whittle the initial applications down to 20 women based on their growth, influence and innovation within their careers to this point, as well as a demonstration of both personal achievement and efforts made to support more women in entering the sector.

The women on this year’s list, in no particular order, are:

Benedetta Delfino, ML tech lead, Recycleye Ltd

Davinder Kaur, head of software delivery, PensionBee

Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe

Lilian Umeakunne, software engineer, Accenture

Amber Shand, front-end engineer, CybSafe

Sophie Gill, product engineer, Meta

Omotola Shogunle, software engineer, Peak AI

Rianne McCartney, software engineer, Gusto

Bonnie Wong, software engineer, AND Digital

Shweta Patil, senior software engineer, Iris Software Group

Mayya Bondarevskaya, back-end engineer, Kin + Carta

Lyndsey Scott, senior software engineer, Beamery

Hannah Gooding, software engineer, Lyst

Eve Ladeji, senior product manager, Charlotte Tilbury

Yasmin Desai, director (product management), Impala

Farnaz Ostovari, data engineer, Kin + Carta

Michelle Okyere, technical delivery lead, Deloitte

Rosie O’Donnell, software engineer, Fluidly

Deanna Marbeck, full stack developer, Consonance

Corinne Bösch, junior software engineer, BCB Group

Makers also runs a Women in Software Changemakers List showcasing individuals who have been involved in initiatives or projects with the aim of increasing diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

The winners of this year’s Women in Software Changemakers List, in no particular order, are:

Abadesi Osunsade, VP global community and belonging, Brandwatch

Beckie Taylor, CEO, Tech Returners

Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Daniel López Rovira, engineering manager, Olio

Kate Lavery, technical director, Morrisons

Shereen Barros, head of diversity and inclusion, Kin + Carta

The software bootcamp pointed out shifting the dial for diversity in the sector can only happen when the industry as a whole is involved in pushing forward change, which is why the Changemakers List recognises people of all genders who support women in tech.