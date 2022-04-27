Government digital ignorance puts Dutch economy at risk

While the Dutch government has expressed its ambition to become the “European digital junction”, its actions don’t seem to support this ambition. On top of that, the minister of public housing recently put a settlement ban on large and hyperscale datacentres, says Michiel Steltman, managing director of Digital Infrastructure Netherlands.

The Netherlands is traditionally a popular location for datacentres, not least because of the Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) and the solid fibre backbone the country has.

In 2012, Steltman warned of a shortage of connections to the power grid. In an article in the Financieele Dagblad, he stated that digitisation and electrification go hand in hand.

“I said at that time that the Dutch power grid needed to be upgraded to supply [the required] power,” he tells Computer Weekly. “But only recently another article appeared that stated the Netherlands needs to invest €3.5bn in the power grid to make it suitable for ongoing digitisation. But this is 10 years on.”

Construction ban Steltman feels the government needed a scapegoat and found one in the datacentre sector. “We keep hearing that datacentres use too much power, so our minister of public housing, Hugo de Jonge, decided, at the start of this year, that for the next nine months the construction of large datacentres will be banned,” he says. No building applications will be granted for datacentres larger than 10 hectares and with an energy consumption of 70MW (megawatts) or more. But that is purely based on sentiment, not on hard facts, according to Steltman. “The sentiment is that datacentres take up too much space, use too much power and pollute our environment. But nothing is farther from the truth” Michiel Steltman, Digital Infrastructure Netherlands “Datacentres in the Netherlands are responsible for only 0.4% of our total energy consumption and they only buy 2.8% of the Dutch electricity. So really, this is not a solid argument against datacentres,” he adds. Large datacentres and hyperscalers are regarded in the same way as mega-stables. “The sentiment is that datacentres take up too much space, use too much power and pollute our environment. But nothing is farther from the truth,” says Steltman. “Even more so, by declining building applications, we are at risk of losing our popular business climate. A few years ago, our government expressed the ambition to become the digital mainport to Europe. But by retracing this ambition it has become an unreliable partner for the companies that chose the Netherlands as a business location.” Steltman cites figures from the Dutch Data Center Association that state that 10% of all investments in the Netherlands comes from these companies. “Investors will start to question the Netherlands and look across borders to maybe Denmark, where they are welcomed with open arms.” Will the Netherlands be worse off when a tech giant like Meta won’t build its new datacentre in the country? Maybe not, Steltman says, “but we should not underestimate the effects on our business climate”. Society overall is digitising at a rapid pace. And since the pandemic, the Netherlands has become increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure. Expectations are high. People want to be able to chat, stream and download endlessly and effortlessly. Companies and universities store their valuable knowledge in the cloud. Policy makers want the Netherlands to be a country for innovation, to excel in data-intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. And the new government promises superfast and safe internet in all parts of the country. “But none of this goes without the accompanying prerequisites. It is evident that datacentres and digital infrastructure underlie development and innovation. This digital fundament requires coherent policy,” says Steltman. He feels that is currently lacking.