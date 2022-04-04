Office WiFi may not cope with hybrid work

A study from CCS Insight, based on a survey of 611 respondents across France, Germany, Spain and the UK, has found that traditional calls have fallen by 20% in favour of meeting apps.

CCS Insight found that businesses’ reliance on online meetings continues to grow and that employees’ adoption of Microsoft Teams and Zoom jumped more than 50% in the past year. These products are now used by 47% and 41% of employees respectively.

The analyst firm noted that this growth has caused disruption in the traditional voice technology market, affecting the volumes of mobile and desk phone calls. Its research points to continued growth in meeting apps and a further decline of traditional telephone calls over the next 12 months. In fact, almost a quarter of employees expect their usage of desk phones to decrease further over the next 12 months, with voice-only and video calls on meeting apps both expected to grow strongly.

According to CCS Insight, this has a knock-on effect on broader technology strategies, with employees expressing concerns about whether their fixed office networks will keep up in the video-centric hybrid work era. The study found that slow fixed office networks are the biggest connectivity frustration for employees, at 37%.

CCS Insight warned that as workers continue participating in online meetings as they return to the office, this will put even more pressure on the corporate network. It will also undoubtedly fuel demand for more reliable office WiFi – something already flagged as problematic by 29% of employees.

Looking at hybrid work, 62% of respondents favour a hybrid model, with three days per week working from home the preferred frequency. CCS Insight found that as pandemic restrictions begin to ease in some regions, employees remain determined that remote work should continue to play a vital role.

The survey found that of those able to work remotely, 90% want to retain the option to do so. Just over a quarter (27%) want to work remotely all the time, a significant drop from the 34% in 2020.

But hybrid work means the way office networking has traditionally been configured needs to change. There is now much more focus on WiFi.

Angela Ashenden, principal analyst at CCS Insight, said: “WiFi is one of the areas exposed when you move to a hybrid work pattern. Most companies use WiFi as a backup. They prefer to use the corporate LAN [local area network], but if you are having people coming into the office again, where there are no fixed desks, then WiFi becomes more important.”

Among the big challenges Ashenden sees is that there are not that many people going back to the office yet. “With more people coming into the office, it’s going to be a real shock,” she said.

A high level of WiFi usage, combined with the shift from traditional voice calls to video conferencing, will put networks under greater strain.