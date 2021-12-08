2021 another record-breaker for vulnerability disclosure

2021 was another record-breaking year for the discovery and disclosure of new common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), according to analysis of the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

Analysts at cyber services firm Redscan – part of risk management specialist Kroll – who have been poring over the NVD’s figures, said there were 18,439 CVEs logged in 2021 to date, more than in any other year since records began, averaging more than 50 every day.

They said the continuing trend of more and more bugs being logged reflected the rapid evolution of the threat landscape, and the difficulty security researchers face in keeping up; as everybody knows by now, 2021 has been a tough year for security teams, with dramatic spikes in ransomware attacks, the rise and rise of supply chain compromises, and the continuing impact of Covid-19.

“Sadly, 2021 being a record-breaking year for vulnerabilities is in line with our expectations at the start of a year that has proved very difficult for security pros,” said George Glass, head of threat intelligence at Redscan.

“Cyber crime and security vulnerabilities are evolving all the time, and security teams are struggling to stay up-to-date. This milestone is also a reminder of the continued importance of patch management and defence in depth.

“Not all vulnerabilities are known and patched, which means security teams must have controls in place to detect and respond to attacks in their infancy before they can do real damage,” he said.

Of particular concern is a notable uptick in the number of CVEs classed as being of low- or medium-severity. “The prominence of highly available CVEs that require limited technical skills to exploit and no user interaction is naturally a concern for security teams,” said Glass.