Top 10 artificial intelligence stories of 2021

The maturity of artificial intelligence (AI) was evident this year, as the conversations in the industry shifted focus from deployment and innovation to ethics and legislation of algorithms.

Businesses are beginning to reap the rewards of strategic AI initiatives, but many questions need to be answered as to how and where it is appropriate to deploy AI systems.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 artificial intelligence stories for 2021:

1. Building better data foundations to make the most of AI The UK government’s national artificial intelligence strategy relies on businesses putting in place the foundations for better use of data – EY research highlights the challenges ahead.

2. Making machine learning operational As artificial intelligence matures, IT departments will need to take control of change management and governance of data models.

3. Self-regulation of AI is not an option The House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee recently took evidence from two experts, who were asked to share their thoughts on regulating artificial intelligence.

4. Improve trust in algorithmic decision-making There is a new dirty word in politics – algorithms. Politicians and commentators spoke publicly about how this year’s GCSE and A-levels would not be based on algorithms.

7. Europe’s proposed AI regulation falls short on protecting rights The European Commission’s proposal for artificial intelligence regulation focuses on creating a risk-based, market-led approach replete with self-assessments, transparency procedures and technical standards, but critics warn it falls short.

9. A bottom-up and top-down look at intelligent automation We look at robotic process automation at a coding level and an organisational level, and see how artificial intelligence fits.