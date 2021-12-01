IT Priorities 2022: IT a focus for business recovery

Each year, Computer Weekly asks IT decision-makers what projects they have planned for the coming year. The effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic were evident in this year’s TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey.

It seems buyers are optimistic about their tech budgets for 2022. In fact, only 7% of European respondents said they expected a budget decrease from 2021 levels – down from 31% during the pandemic.

The pandemic delayed or disrupted many projects, especially “on-premise” projects, but plans for 2022 point to a recovery at or above pre-pandemic levels. Overall, the survey showed a strong emphasis on IT security initiatives to support hybrid working and hybrid clouds.

The survey found that only 9% of UK respondents expected budgets to decrease from 2021 levels, down from 38% during the pandemic. In contrast, 46% said they planned to increase their IT budget by 5% or more, while 45% expected their IT budget for 2022 to remain the same.

The TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities 2022 survey found there was very little difference in terms of 2022 IT budget growth among UK and European firms.

Cloud computing will remain a major priority for UK and European IT leaders. The survey reported that a “cloud-first” approach used to be the exception, whereas now 50% of UK organisations have a cloud bias. In Europe, 39% of respondents described their business as “cloud first”.

In response to the global pandemic and other changes, 41% of UK respondents and 38% of respondents from Europe rated cloud computing as becoming more important to their organisation’s future. The survey also found that 31% of UK and 34% of European IT decision-makers said their IT strategy was agnostic of the underlying technology infrastructure, suggesting that their IT is predominantly run in a cloud-first manner.

A third of UK respondents considered the internet of things (IoT) as an established technology that is ready for upgrades, such as security, 5G and edge infrastructure. The survey also identified management and analytics tools as the next-level priority for IoT investment. Security upgrades were found to be the top 2022 IoT initiative among UK and European IT leaders.

Future of work Across the UK and Europe, respondents viewed “future of work” initiatives as an important facet of 2022 projects. Just over a fifth (22%) of UK IT decision-makers said they were investing “heavily” in future of work initiatives. The figure for Europe was slightly higher, at 27%. But the number of respondents who said they were investing “moderately” in future of work initiatives was higher among UK IT professionals (31%) than those based in Europe (23%). The survey found that 40% of the 158 UK IT professionals surveyed had made digital workplaces, including user computing, a priority. Given that remote working puts greater emphasis on ensuring staff can work effectively at home, one-fifth of the IT professionals surveyed said they had also made IT asset management a priority. The findings of the TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities 2022 survey reflect how hybrid working patterns have led to growth in the enterprise PC market. The latest market share data from analyst Canalys shows that PC sales in Western Europe jumped by 21% in the third quarter of 2021. Hybrid working is one of the trends driving new PC sales, according to Canalys. “While Western Europe has been ahead of most of its peers in operational digitisation, especially when it comes to hybrid working, there is a definite need for faster and better-spec’d devices, as companies look not only to insulate themselves from future disruptions, but also start looking seriously at their ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] goals,” said Canalys research analyst Trang Pham.