CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Spy tech gets high tech – why MI6 invests in startups
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we’re used to James Bond and his gadgets, but now MI6 is investing in tech startups to develop new intelligence capabilities. Our exclusive IT Priorities survey suggests IT leaders are optimistic about 2022. And our new buyer’s guide examines the latest emerging technologies. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
MI6 will ‘open up’ to tech firms to innovate faster than adversaries, says chief Richard Moore
MI6 will use investment fund to back tech companies to develop long-term technologies that will help it to keep pace with China and Russia
IT Priorities 2022: IT a focus for business recovery
The pandemic has accelerated IT initiatives – we look at what impact this will have on the CIO agenda for 2022
DNA storage promises 10 million times storage capacity boost
A datacentre that fits in the palm of your hand? However, right now, DNA storage is an expensive chemical process that researchers are trying to make a practical proposal