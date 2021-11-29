Three latest trends and developments around the Mitre ATT&CK framework

Cyber security is an essential part of running any business in the modern world. Protecting a company’s intellectual property and its clients’ protected information from hackers and other malicious entities is becoming more challenging every year. Mitre ATT&CK is quickly becoming one of the most efficient tools for collecting information about malicious attacks and coming up with techniques to block or prevent them.

So what is the Mitre ATT&CK framework, and which trends are shaping the way this tool can be applied to cyber security around the globe?

For those unfamiliar with Mitre ATT&CK or those who are just beginning to consider implementing its practices in their business, here is a brief refresher about this framework.

The ATT&CK in the framework’s name stands for Adversarial Tactics, Techniques & Common Knowledge. In its most basic form, ATT&CK is a massive matrix of collected data concerning the tactics and techniques that malicious entities might use to gain entrance to a closed or secure system.

It isn’t a cyber security system, but it does provide the tools for businesses and organisations to assess their own cyber security setups, helping them to identify holes in their security and address them in order of the risk they pose to the organisation.

Currently, there are 12 overarching tactics, as well as more than 250 techniques listed in the ATT&CK matrix. These can be further broken down into sub-techniques. The tactics list is set, with the last addition – impact – occurring in 2019, but the techniques list is continually expanding as industry experts and cyber security professionals encounter new methods for cracking secure systems.

Cyber security has changed dramatically in just the last 10 years or so, with hackers finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities that even the original programmers may have overlooked. Cyber security experts have come up with new tools to protect these companies, such as managed detection and response (MDR) and managed service security providers (MSSPs) that can help bridge the gaps – but not everyone is participating.

A 2021 managed services report found that upwards of 50% of respondents were not using any sort of detection and response tools to protect and improve their networks. A full quarter of those who responded are still relying only on perimeter defence tools.

Mitre is planning ATT&CK evaluations through Q2 2022. Those monitoring these evaluations can expect to see results some time during Q3 2022, which will help outline the next steps for this sort of security management tool.