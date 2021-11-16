One-fifth of NCSC-supported cyber incidents linked to Covid-19

An attempted ransomware attack against University of Oxford researchers working on Covid-19 vaccine research was among hundreds of incidents thwarted with help from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in another busy year for the organisation, which publishes its latest annual report today.

The NCSC provided “wrap-around” support for 777 cyber incidents during the past 12 months, up from 723 in 2019, about 20% of them attacks on healthcare sector organisations or those involved in Covid-19 vaccine research, distribution and supply chains.

“I’m proud of the way the NCSC has responded to what has been another hugely challenging year for the country as we all continue to navigate our way through the pandemic,” said NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron. “The support and expertise we have provided for stakeholders from government all the way through to the general public during the pandemic has been vital to keeping the country safe online.”

The NCSC said its services had protected NHS, healthcare and vaccine supplier IT systems from malicious domains billions of times. Since this time last year, its protective domain name system (PDNS) service – part of its Active Cyber Defence (ACD) programme – has been extended to over 1,000 additional organisations in the health and social care sector via the Health and Social Care Network (HSCN), protecting between two and three million additional employees.

Also, the ACD programme took down 2.3 million cyber-enabled commodity campaigns, 442 phishing campaigns exploiting NHS branding, and 80 fake NHS apps.

The situation could have been far worse, said the NCSC, had it not engaged extensively with the sector during the early phases of the pandemic, with its response based on shared experiences from the 2017 WannaCry incident. It issued guidance and threat assessments to more than 80 companies and 14 universities and shared tens of thousands of indicators of compromise (IoCs).

The scope of the intensive NCSC pandemic response also went far beyond the health sector as most people would understand it, to offer support to thousands of other essential organisations, including manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and even supermarkets. These organisations range from well-known brands through to small businesses, but each was deemed vital in supporting either the health sector, or the functioning of daily life during lockdown.

“I’m really proud of the way this organisation pivoted to protecting the health mission at a time when it, and vaccine research and supply, were under sustained attack from ransomware operators who were putting people’s lives at risk,” said NCSC technical director Ian Levy.

“We didn’t wilt under the pressure of helping, with others, to protect the country under the Covid-19 pandemic.”