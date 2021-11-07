Belfast City Airport: Most apps in the cloud by 2031

Belfast City Airport has achieved a ratio of about 50/50 when it comes to cloud and on-premise working, with the cloud coming to dominate over the next decade.

That’s according to the airport’s IT director, Brian Roche, who spoke to Computer Weekly this week.

He estimates that ratio could be more like 80/20 over the next five years or so, because while some workloads lend themselves more easily to transitioning to the cloud, others don’t.

Airports are complex IT environments with huge amounts of integration between applications and providers and partners. “We have 45 partners on-site and about 600 applications,” said Roche.

And it’s possible to categorise those applications in terms of suitability as a cloud workload.

There are those workloads, for example, that are easily consumed in software-as-a-service form.

Some applications in this category are delivered purely from the cloud, such as Salesforce and Docusign. Roche will “use software-as-a-service where possible”, he said. “For us, it’s not really about cloud-first. It’s about the best value in terms of TCO and ROI on the best platform for the application.”