BlackMatter ransomware crew shuts down, leaves victims in a bind

The BlackMatter ransomware crew appears to be on the verge of shutting down its operation, citing pressure from law enforcement, according to reports, but for the group’s existing victims, their nightmare is likely far from over.

In translations of screengrabs posted to Twitter from the VX Underground malware repository, a BlackMatter representative said that due to “unsolvable circumstances with pressure from the authorities”, the BlackMatter project would be closed, with its infrastructure to be turned off in the coming days.

However, in the statement, the representative also appeared to address BlackMatter’s affiliates, telling them they were still able to communicate with victims and obtain decryption tools, presumably to pass to those that pay, although this is unconfirmed. Note that a BlackMatter decryptor has been available from Emsisoft since late October.

Kevin Breen, director of cyber threat research at Immersive Labs, said that this unfortunately meant existing BlackMatter victims were probably not out of the woods yet.

“A few things we can take away from this are that it does not appear to be a takedown of their servers or infrastructure like we have seen in some recent examples. This means that any existing victims are not likely to get decryption keys handed to them,” he said.

“This is also reinforced by the second half of the message suggesting that those companies or personnel already dealing with active ransoms should continue to do so just by switching their communication method and getting the decryptors now before the infrastructure is shut down,” said Breen.

He said it was hard to predict how BlackMatter’s affiliates might respond, but that those working lower down the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) food chain tended to care less about who they work with, and so may just cut their losses and offer their “skills” to others.

Law enforcement operations The supposed cessation of BlackMatter’s activities comes just days after a pan-European operation targeted 12 alleged ransomware operators who are believed to have conducted more than 1,800 attacks globally. Europol said the suspects were primarily associated with the Dharma, LockerGoga and MegaCortex ransomwares, and some other unnamed variants. At the time of writing, it is unknown if BlackMatter is among those variants, but some commentators are already positing a link to this operation, and other recent law enforcement stings. Other recent developments, such as talk of closer cooperation between the US and Russia on cyber crime, will not have gone unnoticed in the cyber criminal underground and are likely also a source of concern. Read more about ransomware Sophos researchers share some of the more common tactics ransomware gangs use to pressurise their victims into paying up.

Unnamed ransomware operation disrupted in Kiev, Ukraine, following a coordinated investigation. Whether or not BlackMatter’s operators really are trying to throw law enforcement off their trail, Carl Wearn, head of e-crime at Mimecast, said historical precedent would suggest such announcements rarely mark the end of the road for ransomware operators. “This is highly unlikely to be the end of the threat actors behind the BlackMatter group and this looks like a classic rebrand or splintering,” he said. “Cyber criminals that are making this much money rarely give up, as the greed that drives them to commit the crimes in the first place rarely allows them to stop,” said Wearn. “Many criminal organisations claim to shut down in an attempt to reduce the heat, just to splinter or return after a brief hiatus under a different name.” Such reinvention tactics were famously used by the operators of the – now defunct again – REvil ransomware, who rebranded as REvil after retiring their previous project, GandCrab, in 2019.