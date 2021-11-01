Businesses and governments urged to take action over Trojan Source supply chain attacks

Businesses and governments have been urged to take action to protect themselves against hacking attacks that are capable of injecting invisible back doors into the source code of widely used programming languages.

Trojan Source attacks can be used by hackers or hostile states to launch powerful attacks against software supply chains by depositing doctored code in libraries and software repositories such as GitHub.

The hacking technique, disclosed today by researchers at the University of Cambridge, can be used by hostile attackers to insert back doors into source code across almost all computer languages.

The attacks exploit standard control characters to secretly insert malicious code into source code which appears innocuous to humans reviewing the code for potential security risks.

Nicholas Boucher and Ross Anderson of Cambridge University’s Computer Science Laboratory demonstrated that C, C++, JavaScript, Java, Rust, Go and Python are vulnerable to Trojan Source attacks.

They warned in a research paper published today (1 November) that the same attacks could be applied to almost any programming language that uses common software compilers that make use of Unicode – the international standard for encoding text and scripts.

The Cambridge researchers have spent the past three months co-ordinating a complex disclosure programme to allow suppliers of software tools, such as compilers, interpreters, code editors and code repositories, to put defences in place.

Half of the organisations contacted by the researchers during the disclosure process are either working on patches or have committed to doing so, but others, say the researchers, are “dragging their feet”.

Anderson said it was likely that bad actors will use the “Trojan Source trick” against some compilers that haven’t been patched to spread software vulnerabilities.

“We recommend that governments and firms that rely on critical software should identify their supplier’s posture, exert pressure on them to implement adequate defences and ensure that any gaps are covered by controls elsewhere in their toolchain,” the academics state in their paper.

“Any entity whose security relies on the integrity of software supply chains should be concerned,” they warn.

Copy and paste Many developers are happy to copy and paste insecure source code from unofficial online sources. This makes it likely that attackers will post malicious code with invisible vulnerabilities in the hope that they will end up in production code. There is a financial incentive for them to do so, the researchers argue, as there is a lucrative market for security vulnerabilities which can command seven-figure sums for the most valuable. Malicious attackers have a strong incentive to use Trojan Source attacks to maliciously add backdoors into authenticated code that will persist in the wild for a long time. Attacking open-source software components that are used by many other software applications would mean any attack will have “a large blast radius”. The vulnerabilities would be difficult or impossible to detect by security specialists reviewing the uncompiled source code. “Trojan Source attacks introduce the possibility of inserting such vulnerabilities into source code invisibly, thus completely circumventing the current principal control against them, namely human source code review,” the researchers said.

Supply chain attacks Supply chain attacks have gained urgent attention from governments, including the US, which issued an executive order to improve the security of the software supply chain in May 2021. In one of the largest supply chain attacks, FireEye disclosed in December 2020, nation-state hackers successfully attacked SolarWinds Orion, a widely used IT performance-monitoring platform, to attack governments and enterprises world-wide. According to the University of Cambridge research, once published, supply chain vulnerabilities are likely to persist in the affected ecosystem even if patches are later released.