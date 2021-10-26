COP26: Is the tech sector ready to rise to climate challenge?

To tie in with its role as a principal partner of the COP26 conference, Microsoft has released research conducted with Goldsmiths, University of London showing that businesses are failing to meet climate change targets.

Technology has a key role to play in helping organisations meet their climate change objectives, but the industry itself recognises that there is also a need for IT to become a cleaner sector.

The research from Microsoft reveals that there is a strong ambition and strategic vision on sustainability within UK organisations. However, the survey found that most business leaders are struggling to translate that intent into action, with three-quarters of firms (74%) described as having “one foot in and one foot out” on sustainability.

Discussing the findings, Hugh Milward, general manager for corporate affairs at Microsoft UK, described the challenges as “a burning platform”, adding: “The clock is ticking. The faster we understand this, the more we can do to keep the world at a 1.5° [rise in ocean temperature].”

The report, based on surveys of more than 1,700 UK business leaders and 2,150 employees, found that 41% of UK companies are on track to meet the target for net-zero emissions by 2050, which means that 59% of the UK organisations that took part in the surveys expect to miss the 2050 emissions target.

Learning from Covid response Chris Brauer, director of innovation in the Institute of Management Studies at Goldsmiths, University of London, believes that global collaboration, as experienced during the pandemic, is needed to combat climate change. “There is a positive desire to raise ambition and a willingness to partner,” he said. Brauer said he has seen pre-competitiveness in a number of industry sectors, where stakeholders agree to raise the overall baseline in terms of lowering their carbon footprint before they start competing. “It is similar to Covid,” he said. “We see real opportunities to take action. Leaders are good at unlocking networks and getting multi-stakeholder buy-in.” This collaboration drives forward market design, regulations, adaptive infrastructure and renewable supply chains. In Brauer’s experience, the business case is starting to make sense. “There is a real urgency to take action,” he said. “Some things are easier to achieve in the near term, while others are only feasible in the medium to long term.” Businesses need established pathways to carbon neutrality, he said. For instance, the current crisis on the price of gas has projected hydrogen into the headlines as an alternative fuel source that could potentially be generated using clean electricity. Although it may take a while to achieve this, Brauer said that just like during the pandemic, researchers are being spurred on to make hydrogen a viable fuel source.