Mandiant name returns to fore ahead of FireEye sale

Cyber incident response and threat intelligence specialist Mandiant has finalised its corporate rebrand, pending the successful sale of the FireEye products business to a Symphony Technology Group-led consortium, and will begin trading under a new ticker symbol from Tuesday 5 October.

It said the decision to revert to Mandiant reflected its strategy to focus on “security controls-agnostic solutions” delivered via its Advantage cloud platform.

“Renaming our company as Mandiant, Inc aligns with our mission of making every organisation confident in their cyber defences,” said Kevin Mandia.

Founded in 2004 under the name Red Cliff by its semi-eponymous CEO Kevin Mandia, Mandiant was sold to FireEye in a $1bn cash and stock deal at the end of 2013, formalising a previously successful collaboration between the two firms.

Since then, Mandiant has achieved a measure of fame as a threat intelligence and research unit and has frequently found itself on the front lines of some of the most impactful security incidents going. In December 2020, the theft of FireEye’s red team hacking tools in a state-backed attack ultimately led investigators to the discovery of the SolarWinds Sunburst breach.

The firm said effective security strategies were born from the right combination of expertise, intelligence and adaptive technology, and that its “unparalleled” 17 years of experience enabled it to produce the valuable insights that power its adaptive, defensive SaaS platform.

“Over the years, organisations have sought to modernise and secure their critical business processes by adopting security and IT technologies from many different vendors. Mandiant is uniquely positioned to help customers take decisive action and minimise risk, irrespective of their size or the security controls they use,” said Mandiant president and chief operating officer John Watters.

“Mandiant holds an unrivalled view of the attack lifecycle. By combining machine, adversary breach intelligence and operational cyber threat intelligence, Mandiant empowers security teams to understand and proactively protect against the relevant threats facing their organisations.

“We expect our pending sale of the FireEye products business to enable greater agility and spur increased company growth,” added Watters.