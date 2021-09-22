Dreamforce 2021: Benioff declares Salesforce as net zero and Slack ubiquitous across stack

Marc Benioff, CEO and chair of Salesforce, declared the company to be net zero across its “value chain” and announced the attainment of 100% renewable energy for its operations during his keynote at Dreamforce 2021 in San Francisco.

The supplier also announced what it calls “Sustainability Cloud 2.0” to accelerate customers’ path to net zero, enabling organisations to track and reduce their carbon emissions.

In a statement, Benioff said: “I’m proud that Salesforce is one of the few companies to have achieved net zero and 100% renewable energy, but we can’t stop until we embrace every solution and get every business on board. Together, we can sequester 100 gigatons of carbon by restoring, conserving or growing one trillion trees; energise an ecopreneur revolution to develop innovative climate solutions; and accelerate the Fortune 1000 to reach net zero.”

The supplier’s Sustainability Cloud is said to help customers track and reduce their carbon emissions and take action through a full view of their environmental footprint with investor-grade data for customisable environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. Declared customers include Clif Bar, Crowley Maritime, ISDI, MillerKnoll, Uhuru Corp and Xero.

Salesforce said it was donating $1m to American Forests and One Tree Planted to “advance tree equity and urban canopy in lower income communities and neighbourhoods and to reforest disaster-affected areas”.

It also supports Trees for Jane, a campaign to protect and restore the world’s trees and forests, inspired by Jane Goodall.