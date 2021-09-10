National Broadband takes on UK fibre with 5G business broadband

Offering an alternative to the UK’s now robust fixed broadband industry is a tough nut to crack, with the fibre and cable firms now offering gigabit-capable broadband to more than 40% of UK homes, regulator Ofcom has said.

However, mobile-based broadband solutions provider National Broadband is taking on that very task with the launch of its 5G broadband service for homes and businesses.

At launch, National Broadband will be providing broadband via 5G to more than 100 cities and towns across the UK – including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast.

The new service offers a primary broadband connection for any property with 5G coverage and is to be marketed as an ultrafast and reliable alternative to fibre for anyone who is frustrated by the broadband on offer in their town or city, either due to congestion, a lack of speed or because they are stuck with an outdated ADSL connection.

National Broadband guarantees that the average property will see download speeds in excess of 100 Mbps, which it said comfortably beats the UK’s average fibre broadband speed. In its latest Connected nations report, comms regulator Ofcom measured the median average broadband speed at 50.4 Mbps but added that the Virgin Media Mbps service provided the fastest median average download speed at 490.3 Mbps, while BT’s full-fibre package had the highest median upload speed at 50.6 Mbps.

The new 5G service – costing home users £39.99 per month for a 12 month contract, along with an upfront fee of £399 for the router, with businesses paying a monthly fee of £45 plus VAT for a 12 month contract – is perfect for those working from home. Indeed, the company says that those working from home will be able to share files and access systems as fast and as easily as they do in the office.

Commenting on the launch, David Hennell, director at National Broadband, said: “We’re thrilled to be providing homes and businesses with a connection that rivals the best that standard fibre can offer.”

He continued: “Our 5G-based broadband is the perfect choice for anyone who hates the sight of the buffering wheel. With our download speeds, you’ll never be left waiting for your favourite show to start or have your video freeze mid-call.”

The 5G offering will sit alongside National Broadband’s existing 4G services, which already provide rural homes and businesses with connectivity.