Oracle’s Miranda advances customer wins against SAP for cloud applications suite

Oracle is promoting customer wins against SAP in the latest quarterly release cycle of its cloud-based Fusion applications suite.

Steve Miranda, executive vice-president of applications development at Oracle, is interviewing three SAP customers which have made the switch at the supplier’s Oracle Live virtual event.

North American railcar pooling company TTX, food and drinks company Mondelez International, and US supermarket retailer The Kroger Company have opted for Oracle cloud applications over their historical investment in SAP.

In a pre-event interview, Miranda said: “We are seeing a groundswell of SAP customers who are looking to make a move from their legacy applications. [TTX has] shifted its end-to-end ERP [enterprise resource planning] from on-premise SAP to Fusion cloud: core ERP, EPM [enterprise performance management], HCM [human capital management] and supply chain management. It had no Oracle footprint before.”

Bruce Schinelli, chief information officer at TTX Corporation, said: “We had a heavily customised on-premise SAP ERP system, which required custom code and third-party software-as-a-service apps for other functions, including HR. This ‘goat’s breakfast’ of systems required a lot of manual effort to use and maintain, so adapting to change or even keeping up with technology advancements was nearly impossible.

“Oracle Fusion Applications gave us the most complete modern suite of enterprise applications on a common data sharing platform, allowing us to concentrate on growing our business and not on the technology that supports it.”

Mondelez International, which owns the Cadbury brand, is “more of a surround move, [about] transportation management”, said Miranda, and the Kroger grocery chain has gone for HCM first, he confirmed.

“Gone are the days, in our product line, of an annual announcement of a big new product release – it’s quarter after quarter, speed and consistency of delivery of innovation. And we feel that is unmatched,” he said.

This quarter, the supplier is showcasing ERP and EPM enhancements, he said, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) features.

The latest release detailed ML-enhanced intelligent performance management that would “enable finance teams to import existing machine learning models from third-party applications, such as those that analyse customer data, deal profile data, or other operational data outside of finance, into Oracle Cloud EPM”.

“This helps users validate and add context to plans, make more informed decisions, and more quickly turn predictions into business opportunities,” it stated.

The quarterly release also included financial reporting skills that would enable finance teams to easily manage account reconciliation, financial consolidation and close processes with Oracle Digital Assistant. “With the enhanced financial reporting processes, users can ask simple questions, like ‘What are the reconciliations due today?’,” it stated.