Lorca Ignite programme targets breakout cyber talent

The London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (Lorca) is inducting six of the most successful scaleups to have come through its Accelerator programme in the past three years into a six-month, intensive scaleup programme dubbed Lorca Ignite.

Pitched at high-potential, fast-growth firms, Lorca Ignite – delivered as usual by the Plexal innovation centre located at the London 2012 Olympic Park – will provide commercial and technology validation clinics, access to investors, mentoring opportunities and national and international networks, alongside a showcase event.

“Lorca Ignite is the evolution of an accelerator programme that has demonstrated the extraordinary success of the British startup ecosystem over the last three years,” said Lorca director Saj Huq.

“By combining government support with innovation expertise and access to investors and global tech leaders, Lorca has accelerated the growth of a new generation of world-class British cyber startups.

“Lorca Ignite will continue that growth trajectory for some of the most high-potential businesses that have participated in our programme,” said Huq. “The UK has a globally competitive cyber ecosystem and we need to provide support to the cyber scaleups at the forefront of what is quickly becoming a jewel in the UK’s tech crown.”

Digital minister Matt Warman added: “Good cyber security is the bedrock of our digital economy and our thriving sector will play a vital role in helping the nation build back better and stronger from the pandemic.

“Through our support for Lorca, we are backing our innovative cyber startups to grow their businesses and develop the cutting-edge solutions people and companies need to stay one step ahead of security threats.”

The initial cohort to enter the Ignite programme is made up of Ampliphae, a specialist in software-as-a-service (Saas) and cloud security; CyberOwl, which secures remote access systems for maritime and critical national infrastructure (CNI) operators; CyberSmart, a security accessibility and management firm that assists organisations in obtaining NCSC Cyber Essentials certification; Risk Ledger, a supply chain security firm; Salt Communications (formerly SaltDNA), which runs secure mobile comms services; and Crypto Quantique, a provider of security technology for connected devices.

The six companies have raised £27m in investment and grants since 2018 and are collectively regarded as some of the highest-potential security firms to emerge from the UK’s innovation scene.

In common with Lorca’s existing cyber accelerator programmes, the Ignite scheme will be supported by consultancy Deloitte and the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast. Other partners providing expertise are AHL Connect, Outfly, Informed Funding and InfoSec People.