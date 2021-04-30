Amazon posts profit and revenue growth as Q1 results highlight impact of Covid-19 on its business

The shift in consumer habits brought about by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic are writ large over the first quarter results of online retail giant Amazon, with the company posting a profit three times larger than it was 12 months ago.

During the three months to 31 March 2021, the company banked a profit of $8.1bn, compared with $2.5bn a year ago, which covered the period just before governments across the world began issuing stay-at-home orders.

The company’s revenue was also up nearly 44% on last year, rising from $75bn in Q1 2020 to $108.5bn now, which is markedly higher than the revenue range of $100bn to $106bn Amazon previously predicted for its Q1 results.

These year-on-year jumps in profit and revenue can be attributed to a shift in consumer buying habits brought about by the Covid-19 lockdowns, as people turned to streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, for entertainment, while the closure of non-essential bricks and mortar shops prompted consumers to embrace online shopping like never before.

At the same time, enterprises across the world had to shift from predominantly office-based working arrangements to ones that could accommodate remote working on a mass-scale, forcing many to accelerate their digital transformation plans as a result.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s public cloud arm, certainly seems to have reaped the benefits of the latter trend during the pandemic, with its annual revenue growth rate hitting 32% during the first quarter, as sales of its services generated $13.5bn in revenue.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is due to relinquish his leadership of the company during the second half of 2021, picked out AWS for praise while reflecting on the company’s Q1 results. “In just 15 years, AWS has become a $54bn annual sales run rate business competing against the world’s largest technology companies, and its growth is accelerating – up 32% year over year,” he said. “Companies from Airbnb to McDonald’s to Volkswagen come to AWS because we offer what is by far the broadest set of tools and services available, and we continue to invent relentlessly on their behalf.”