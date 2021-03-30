Ransomware attack on London schools highlights warnings

A disruptive cyber attack on a “chain” of schools in London and the South East, which has left around 37,000 pupils unable to access email, has again highlighted the vulnerability of educational institutions to targeted ransomware attacks, coming just days after the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned of a spate of such incidents.

The Croydon-based Harris Federation, which runs 48 primary and secondary academies, uncovered the ransomware attack by an as-yet unnamed operator on Saturday 27 March.

The incident is thought to be the fourth such attack on a multi-academy trust this month.

In the wake of the attack, the organisation has temporarily disabled its email, while its VoIP telephone systems are also offline, with calls to school switchboards now being diverted to a temporary mobile number. In cases where pupils have devices procured through the organisation, these have been disabled at the time of writing are unusable.

Following what has become standard disclosure terminology, the Harris Federation described the attack as “highly sophisticated” and said it was having a “significant impact” on its schools. It has already brought in independent cyber forensics, the National Crime Agency (NCA), and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

“We know that some families will have important individual concerns around data and that in these cases you will want to know more about the nature of the attack,” said the trust in a statement.

“Because we do not want to risk providing incorrect information, we will communicate further once we have clarity and liaise as appropriate with the Information Commissioner’s Office [ICO].”