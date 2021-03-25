Interview: Paul Douglas, Scottish Water

Like architecture in the real world, an IT architecture in the digital world forms a solid foundation on which to develop a digitally enabled organisation.

Paul Douglas is lead enterprise architect at Scottish Water and has a background in civil engineering, which is where his career at Scottish Water started 25 years ago. Over time, he moved into business change, transformation and setting digital strategies for the organisation.

He says his work involves figuring out what investments are needed by the utility company. “It is very business-focused,” he says.

For Douglas, an enterprise architecture has a strong analogy with civil engineering, in terms of building structures. “I think in those terms,” he says. “I was always interested in architecture.”

From an enterprise architecture perspective, he says the business can be regarded as a thought structure, adding: “What do you do to get a more efficient business process? What projects will you need?”

Using the analogy of house building, Douglas says: “If you didn’t think of the overall organisation of a house, you’d have the bath in the kitchen.”

Choice – or too much of it – is among the challenges of developing an enterprise architecture. There are numerous products that tackle the same problem from different angles, giving slightly different results. Some may be more optimal than others; some may be more economical.

“No one size fits all,” says Douglas. “We view short- to mid-term investments to add initial value.” There may be cases where a product will be expected to last a lifetime, or it may only be required as an interim step, he adds.

“We were glad to move our systems to the cloud and to make them more accessible” Paul Douglas, Scottish Water

“Architectural principles drive our different strategies and we make use of our partners to test the best options,” says Douglas. For instance, Scottish Water uses ServiceNow and Salesforce, both of which could be used in a particular application area. And even though it has Salesforce, the company also uses Microsoft Dynamics for customer relationship management (CRM).

He says that from an architectural standpoint, Scottish Water has a cloud-preferred strategy, adding: “We make the best of the platforms we have already invested in.”

For example, the company may try to deploy Microsoft PowerBI because it already licenses this product. But sometimes, although using existing licensed software may prove more economical, the actual implementation may involve a lot more effort than buying a new product, says Douglas.