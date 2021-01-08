Tech sector reacts to Trump social media bans

Internet experts have welcomed the bans placed on US president Donald Trump by major social media platforms following his incitement online of the mobs that invaded the US Capitol, but they remain critical of these firms’ role in allowing disinformation and other harmful content to spread.

On 6 January 2020, right-wing protestors, in support of Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud, stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the election certification process from taking place.

It has been confirmed that five people were killed in the violence and a further 60 arrested.

Writing in Wired, early Facebook investor Roger McNamee argued that internet platforms – particularly Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter – have played a “fomenting and facilitating” role in enabling the violence that took place in Washington.

“In their relentless pursuit of engagement and profits, these platforms created algorithms that amplify hate speech, disinformation and conspiracy theories,” said McNamee, who is also a member of the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a collation of vocal Facebook critics that was formed in late September 2020 specifically to analyse and criticise the platform’s role in 3 November’s US presidential election.

“This harmful content is particularly engaging and serves as the lubricant for businesses as profitable as they are influential,” he added. “These platforms also enforce their terms of service in ways that favour extreme speech and behaviour, predominantly right-wing extremism.”

In response to Trump posting content inciting his supporters to violence, Facebook and Instagram initially placed a temporary block on his accounts before extending the suspension “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete”, according to a statement by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Over the last several years, we have allowed president Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violate our policies,” he said. “We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech.”

But Zuckerberg added that the context was now “fundamentally different” after Trump used the Facebook platform to “incite violent insurrection” against the government.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he said.

Twitter also decided to take action over Trump’s use of its platform, suspending his account for 12 hours before reinstating access after three posts were deleted for “severe violations of our [Twitter’s] Civic Integrity policy”.

The “Twitter Safety” account later Tweeted on 7 January that “future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension” of Trump’s account.

Snapchat and YouTube have also taken action, with the former preventing Trump from making new posts (it is currently unclear when this ban will end) and the latter removing a video of him addressing a rally on the morning of the riots, in which he told supporters the election had been stolen.

McNamee further criticised the platforms for only taking action “after a tsunami of negative feedback” and “pressure from employees and policymakers”, but concluded that “irreversible damage had been done” already.

He added: “The scale of internet platforms is such that their mistakes can undermine democracy, public health and public safety even in countries as large as the United States. Facebook’s own research revealed that 64% of the time a person joins an extremist Facebook Group, they do so because the platform recommended it.”

In a statement released by the newly formed Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) – which was set up to ensure workers at Google’s parent company are treated fairly and that the company generally acts in an ethical manner – the group said social media has emboldened the US’s growing fascist movement.

“We are particularly cognizant that YouTube, an Alphabet product, has played in a key role in this growing threat, which has received an insufficient response by YouTube executives,” the AWU said.

“Workers at Alphabet have previously organised against the company’s continued refusal to take meaningful action to remove hate, harassment, discrimination and radicalisation from YouTube and other Alphabet-operate platforms, to no avail.”

The statement added that YouTube was “avoiding proactive action” being called for by both the public and workers, and that it would “continue to function as a vector for the growth of fascist movements if it persists in prioritising advertisers while exposing the public”.

Disinformation driven by ‘political elites’ Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook and director of the Stanford Internet Observatory, Tweeted, by contrast, that “the disinformation problem is almost uniquely being driven by political elites”, including Trump. “This means that action on a minority of accounts by a handful of platforms might actually have impact,” he said, adding that research from the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), of which he is a member, shows that reducing the spread of disinformation “doesn’t require widespread suppression”. Commenting on its research, the EIP said: “We can see that several domestic verified Twitter accounts have consistently amplified misinformation about the integrity of the election. These are often stories revolving around misleading narratives about mail-in ballots, destroyed or stolen ballots, officials interfering with election processes, misprinted or invalid ballots, and more.” It added that although social media platforms have been taking action in removing or at least labelling content that can be misleading, this often occurs after the content has already been widely disseminated. “Platforms may need to begin enacting stronger sanctions to accounts and media outlets who are repeat offenders of this type of misinformation,” it said. “This could include labelling accounts who repeatedly share misleading information about voting or even removal from the platform. Labelling or removing just the content after virality may not be enough to curb the spread of misinformation on their platforms.”