Robust member administration system indispensable for Dutch Coeliac Society

Until recently, the Dutch Coeliac Society (NCV) used an accounting system for member administration that was once recommended by its accountant, but it was a financial system at heart, so was not what was really required.

The NCV wanted a system that would keep membership records, but could also link to other systems, such as the organisation’s website and financial system.

“The accounting system did not really suffice, because in fact it was a financial system that accommodated members’ information,” said NCV managing director Floris van Overveld. “We wanted it to be the other way around – a system that put our members at the heart of it.”

The organisation wanted a system that enabled members to keep their own data up to date via the website. “Until recently, new members would sign up by email and we then had to enter that data manually into our system,” said Van Overveld. “You can imagine that this is not only time-consuming, but also extremely error-prone.”

The association, which is growing rapidly, according to Van Overveld, makes people’s lives with a gluten-free diet more pleasant and easier by sharing knowledge, licensing the Crossed Grain Trademark and organising various events. It also stimulates scientific research into coeliac and related diseases.

Van Overveld said coeliac disease can manifest itself very differently in different people. At its core, the immune system reacts in a hostile way to gluten, a protein from cereals, which affects the body. “Clinically, this can manifest itself in different ways, such as digestive complaints, people being overweight or underweight, and can also lead to fatigue and depression,” he said.

This diversity means the coeliac disease is not always diagnosed, or it takes a long time for a diagnosis to be made. “Nevertheless, there is an upward trend,” said Van Overveld. “More and more attention is being paid to the disease, we also know ever more about it, which means that general practitioners and other specialists are diagnosing coeliac disease more quickly.”