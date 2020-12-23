Cisco reveals intention to acquire Dashbase

For the third time in almost as many weeks, Cisco has announced a strategic purchase, with its AppDynamics division declaring its intention to acquire enterprise software company Dashbase for its logs and events analytics technology.

Dashbase’s stated mission is to support proactive service delivery of real-time communications, enabling service providers to deliver what it says are “high-quality” services and impress their customers.

Its core technology is designed for troubleshooting voice, video and chat, offering the ability to visualise call flows end to end. It allows users to see every hop of a call as it routes through a platform, so they can quickly isolate issues. All functionality is powered by log data collected throughout the many systems inside users’ platforms.

Dashbase says it has the tools that make the deployment of its software on users’ cloud Kubernetes infrastructure simple and fast, even for those not familiar with either Kubernetes or indeed cloud computing. Users can also onboard custom application logs from their unique business apps, together with SIP and communications server logs.

Cisco sees the acquisition as adding to AppDynamics’ observability capabilities and the integration of Dashbase’s logs and events analytics technology into the AppDynamics platform will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation by unifying and taming the complexity of data across technology, user and business domains, it says.

AppDynamics general manager Linda Tong said the continued shift towards digital business and remote working has made the demand for consistent availability and flawless performance of applications and digital experiences more critical than ever. She said the increased demand to deliver seamless digital experiences has caused enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation projects at record speed, leading to more complex and distributed application architectures that, in many cases, are proving too complex to fully comprehend.

“The integration of Dashbase’s technology into the Cisco AppDynamics platform will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation by unifying and taming the complexity of data across technology, user and business domains,” she said. “We are thrilled to welcome the Dashbase team to AppDynamics, expanding our team with strong talent that has extensive experience building highly scalable data platforms. The pending acquisition of Dashbase will strengthen the foundation of the Cisco AppDynamics platform, broadening capabilities and scale to ingest and process data from cloud environments and cross-domain IT environments.”

Once the deal is completed, Dashbase will join IMImobile and Slido in the Cisco fold. Cloud communications software and services provider IMImobile is seen as bringing Cisco enhanced engagement by now being able to embed omnichannel engagement tools into customer experience-as-a-service technology, while Slido technology is designed to enable higher levels of user engagement before, during and after meetings and events, and is seen to enhance Cisco’s ability to offer new levels of inclusive audience engagement across both in-person and virtual experiences.