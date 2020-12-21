Top 10 enterprise IT in the Nordics stories of 2020

The Nordic countries have all the ingredients to lead the world in enterprise IT.

Perhaps best known for its vibrant tech startup scene, the region is never far from the front when it comes to IT advancement.

However, it is not just the startups that drive this – large traditional industries are also adopting digital technologies as they transform their businesses.

Also, the population of the Nordic countries are more than willing to try out new technology if it promises to improve their lives.

Combining these factors makes the region a tech “crystal ball’, in which gazers can see what is coming to their own and other regions.

This year’s top 10 Nordic enterprise IT stories provide a broad sweep of subjects, with the apt starting point a look at one of the region’s up-and-coming startup hubs, in Tampere, Finland. The city has a rich tech history, being a hub previously used by Nokia. The imprint left by the once mighty mobile phone maker continues to benefit future generations of tech firms.

Also, read in this top 10 how some of the Nordic region’s long-established industries are adapting to life in the digital world. For example, find out from CIOs how forestry company Store Enso is working with tech startups to support its transformation and how construction giant Skanska is playing catch-up when it comes to digital.

But the Nordic region does face some major challenges. It might come as a surprise to many that it is a misconception that the region is a leader in terms of equality in the tech industry. Read more about the inspiration behind a group that was set up to address inequality between men and women in the Nordic IT industry.

2. Nordic CIO interview: Per Boström, Skanska The construction industry may be a slow starter when it comes to adopting digital technology, but it is reaping the benefits quickly, with Sweden’s Skanska focused on playing catch up, according to CIO Per Boström.

4. Nordic CIO interview: Teemu Salmi, Stora Enso Working with startup communities helps to drive digital transformation at one of the world’s largest forest industry companies, Stora Enso.

5. Swedbank to rebuild anti-money laundering systems after damning report Report finds that €36.7bn in transactions, all carrying a high risk for money laundering, were processed through the bank’s branch network in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.