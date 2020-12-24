Top 10 software development stories of 2020

Over the last few years, with the shift to insourcing, many organisations have begun rebuilding software development as a core competency.

On the one hand, software developers are helping businesses create applications that take advantage of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things and blockchain, but software development also has an important role in application modernisation and digitisation, to build new software-based functionality using modern cloud-native architectures.

What has become apparent over 2020 is a shift to deskilling software development through the use of low-code/no-code tools and robotic process automation, which enable business people to create technology-driven initiates without having to rely 100% on highly skilled software developers.

These applications are not standalone – ideally, they connect to back-end internal systems and, possibly, to external systems. The connectivity is not something an average no-code/low-code user should have to deal with. Instead, the software development team builds the necessary integration with back-end and external computing services, which are then surfaced as application programming interfaces (APIs).

Over time, as the business requests access to more back-end functionality, more APIs are surfaced. Taken to its logical conclusion, the work the software development team within the IT department does to build out software-powered functionality for the business will eventually be handed over to teams of business analysts and programmers working within individual line-of-business functions.

These people use the APIs to help them build low-code/no-code applications that connect to the company’s core systems. The business may also decide to open up some APIs to external business parties or third parties. Such a strategy helps the organisation to develop a more seamless customer experience across its partner network, extended and enhanced by value-added services developed by third parties.

