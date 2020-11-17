Huawei unveils solutions for 1+N target 5G networks

Hot on the heels of proclaiming the imminent arrival of what it called the “golden decade of 5G”, Huawei has released a series of 5G solutions for building simplified 1+N 5G networks to ensure providers can offer ubiquitous connectivity with on-demand overlay.

Speaking at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei Wireless Network Solutions, said the communications technology industry needed to address operators’ needs to evolve networks towards 5G with full spectrum and build one high-bandwidth simplified target network.

He said 5G represented not only a new generation of mobile technology, but also the creation of new business, ecosystems and opportunities featuring more diversified services and differentiated requirements in comparison with 4G.

To tap into this potential, Yang said the connection of people requires a contiguous high-bandwidth network to provide a premium experience at greatly reduced per-bit costs. He added that connection of the plethora of devices that will be network-ready over 5G also requires ubiquitous coverage to support the massive connectivity of IoT (internet of things) terminals.

Such industry connections, which are applied first in local scenarios, require capabilities such as flexible high uplink, low latency and high-precision positioning to be deployed on demand, he said.

Huawei says the cost per bit of 5G networks must be reduced to offer a continuous cross-generation user experience. The combination of high-bandwidth mid-bands and Massive MIMO (M-MIMO) is the key to developing a high-bandwidth network to achieve ubiquitous connectivity, it says.

To meet these differentiated requirements, Huawei has announced what it calls 1+N 5G target networks for full-spectrum evolution toward 5G and building a ubiquitous high-capacity foundation network, with high-bandwidth mid-bands as its core and other frequency bands to achieve differentiated benefits and on-demand overlay of “N” capabilities.

While running basic services on high-bandwidth mid-band network bands, operators can also develop differentiated advantages by using other spectrums, such as those assigned for FDD or Super Uplink. But Huawei said this approach poses challenges, such as fragmented spectrums, diversified channels and sectors, and varying spectrum lifecycles.

“To innovate ‘N’ capabilities, we need to simplify deployment while maintaining diversity and order,” said Yang. “Huawei’s wide array of mid-band M-MIMO solutions and advanced software algorithms can help operators build a mid-band high-bandwidth foundation network for ubiquitous connectivity that delivers optimal user experience.”

Huawei says it has developed a new series of solutions powered by its MBB Automation Engine autonomous driving network. The 5GtoB suite is designed to enable intelligent and precise planning, simplified provisioning on demand, and proactive network operations and maintenance, for which efficiency is a huge challenge in building 1+N target networks.

It says this realises an alignment with industry service-level agreement (SLA) requirements, adaptive deployment in complex scenarios, and real-time SLA monitoring and fault prediction, facilitating digital layout of the 5G B2B industry.

Huawei says test results on commercial live networks have revealed that its technology can bring 1+N energy efficiency and optimal user experience, reducing energy consumption by 15% and increasing network traffic by 10%.