Victims contest technology firms’ attempt to dismiss cobalt mining deaths case

Congolese families whose children were killed or maimed while mining cobalt are trying to stop accused technology companies from having their legal case dismissed.

Lawyers from International Rights Advocates, who are representing the families, told a Washington DC court that Alphabet, Apple, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla applied an “improper legal standard” when arguing that they did not have the requisite knowledge to be held responsible for the abuses.

The original lawsuit was filed in December 2019 on behalf of 14 families, who accused the technology firms of knowingly aiding and abetting – and subsequently benefiting from – forced labour practices in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The families of the 16 dead or injured children are also seeking damages from all five companies for unjust enrichment, negligent supervision, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Eleven of the children sustained a variety of injuries, including smashed limbs and broken spines, while five others were killed by tunnel collapses or fell into unprotected mining shafts.

The lawsuit marks the first legal challenge of its kind against technology companies, many of which rely on their cobalt supply chains to power products such as electric cars, smartphones and laptops.

In a joint motion to dismiss filed on 25 August, the companies told the court that the case should not go ahead because “knowledge of a general problem in an industry, for example, is insufficient” to prove they knew about the violations that had injured the child miners, adding that they did not have “requisite knowledge” of the abuses at the specific mining sites mentioned.

“Plaintiffs’ allegations are insufficient under this standard because they constitute, at most, general assertions that defendants should have known of labour issues in the DRC or in the cobalt mining industry generally,” the motion said.

In response to this claim, International Rights Advocates has countered that all five companies “had specific knowledge of horrific conditions facing child miners in DRC cobalt mines from a number of sources,” adding that, for example, “they all had internal or external risk assessment reports and corporate social responsibility offices”.

The organisation added: “Apple even fired an employee who implored the company to do more to stop the use of child labour. Four of the companies – Apple, Dell, Microsoft and Alphabet – collaborated with PACT, a non-profit organisation to fund a ‘model’ mine that is child labour-free. As the first amended complaint states, ‘these companies cannot be paying to try to stop a system of forced child labour that they do not have specific knowledge of’.”

International Rights Advocates further claimed that the companies “had constructive knowledge of pervasive forced child labour in DRC cobalt mining as a result of widespread public reports from highly credible sources”, including Amnesty International and several other non-governmental organisations, the US Department of Labor and UNICEF.

It also pointed to “numerous stories with detailed findings and photos” that have appeared in the likes of the Washington Post, The Guardian and the Mail on Sunday.

“Defendants again, relying on the incorrect legal standard, dismiss these allegations because the reports are not specific to the plaintiffs.,” it said. “There is no question that these prominent public reports gave defendants notice and constructive knowledge of forced child labour in their cobalt supply chain venture.”