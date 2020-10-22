Iron Mountain scales global connectivity collaboration with Telia Carrier

Storage and information management services company Iron Mountain has entered a partnership with global connectivity provider Telia Carrier, aiming to give its datacentre customers new options for high-performance diverse connectivity in the US to global hubs in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The partnership is designed to give critical industries such as government, finance, large enterprise and research access to global high-capacity, lower-latency services.

Iron Mountain’s global datacentre platform consists of 15 operational datacentres across 13 markets and three regions – APAC, EMEA and North America. Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, its datacentre platform can support more than 350MW of IT capacity at full build-out.

It offers compliance support, including HIPAA, FISMA High, PCI-DSS, ISO 50001 for datacentre certified energy management systems, ISO 27001 and SOC 2/3.

Global internet backbone provider Telia Carrier has been on an extended run of expansion through 2020 and its connectivity is designed to provide the building blocks for digital enablement, transformation and innovation.

It connects more than 300 points of presence in 35 countries across Europe, North America and Asia on a network with over 67,000km of fibre. Earlier this year, it announced a new SD-WAN service that the company described as an end-to-end networking solution providing “superior” visibility, agility and control beyond the traditional WAN perimeter.

The expanded network infrastructure for Iron Mountain covers Manassas, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and Phoenix, Arizona in the US and London, Amsterdam and Singapore.

Under the deal, Iron Mountain datacentre customers in those regions can now take advantage of Telia Carrier’s global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP transit services, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises.

“Telia Carrier prides itself on customer centricity and our global network is designed to support the needs of our customers wherever they are,” said Ivo Pascucci, vice-president, global sales at Telia Carrier.

“Through this expanded partnership with Iron, we can meet demand for high-capacity, lower-latency services from critical industries that have rigorous requirements – like mitigating the risk of natural disasters and offering long-term scalability, to IT asset compliance and exacting global banking standards.

“This partnership allows us to jointly offer our cloud and IP transit services to large enterprise, finance, education, government and research sectors that are seeking enterprise-class facilities with secure and highly interconnected datacentre capacity that can scale with their business.”

Michael DeVito, senior vice-president, sales and marketing at Iron Mountain, added: “Our commitment to federal-grade, multi-layer security and clean energy alternatives, combined with Telia Carrier’s number one global backbone, exceeds the most stringent requirements for business needs today and into the future. Telia Carrier’s expansion is further evidence of a commitment to growing its highly connected global ecosystem, delivering performance benefits to customers.”