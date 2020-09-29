Oracle OpenWorld 2020: Miranda business model changes are driving turn to cloud

Steve Miranda, executive vice-president, applications development at Oracle, has said that customers changing their business models are those most likely to go all-in on the supplier’s cloud applications suite.

Speaking ahead of his keynote address to be made live at the extended virtual version of Oracle OpenWorld (“Reimagined”) on 29 September, Miranda told Computer Weekly: “That is a theme with our customers who are moving to the cloud. Their traditional systems have been fine, but now fast-changing business environments are forcing them to change to make them more nimble.”

He said the Covid-19 crisis had speeded up cloud adoption among Oracle customers, adding: “We’ve seen faster go-lives during the pandemic. There has certainly not been a slowdown.”

The two broad technical areas in which Oracle is making upgrade announcements are in supply chain planning and customer experience. It is adding machine learning, in the form of a conversational user interface, for logistics, said Miranda. “So a logistical planner can have a digital assistant they can communicate with via the phone.”

In the customer experience area, Miranda said Oracle’s significant differentiators against competitors such as Salesforce were direct integrations into a full suite of transactional systems and the use of machine learning to push out appropriate actions – such as a direct call to someone who has abandoned an e-commerce site basket.

During the keynote, Miranda is set to interview representatives of Dropbox, Office Depot and Starbucks.

Tim Regan, chief financial officer at Dropbox, will talk about its use of Oracle’s cloud-delivered cloud financials and employee performance management products.

Rich Grandy, vice-president, total rewards and HR operations at Office Depot, will talk about its use of recruitment, compensation and payroll Oracle cloud applications. Office Depot was an established customer, said Miranda, and had spoken at OpenWorld before about its use of enterprise resource planning (ERP), financial management, and supply chain management software.

“They are interesting because their business has been disrupted by the pandemic, as well as a general industry shift to online, and so they have gone to be more of a B2B business,” he said.

Gerri Martin-Flickinger, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at Starbucks, will also be “on stage” with Miranda. “With Starbucks,” he said, “you have a mix of the up and coming, as with Dropbox, and the transforming, as with Office Depot. Its CTO will talk about its work with Oracle on the customer experience cloud, especially connecting that CX suite to the back office.”

Pandemic as catalyst How much of what Oracle is announcing in respect of cloud applications has been conditioned by the pandemic, and how much of it would it have done anyway? “There are two things that have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Miranda. “One is we have been surprised and pleased that our design plan of being able to react quickly to change has been vindicated. The fact that it is cloud means you have much less labour on the customer side. So, our talking point about being nimble and being able to react to change and be flexible has held. “Then there has been an acceleration of adoption in certain areas, for example in our HCM Learning Cloud. So, there, learning went from compliance to ‘how can we rapidly retrain to enable remote working?’ “And – again not a new product, but which comes under the heading of Covid-related stress – is the entirety of the supply chain and supply chain planning. There are lots of companies rethinking their supply chain to avoid single source of supply areas, and putting in more use of our tooling there. A lot of organisations are not as static as they used to be, so forward planning to avoid some of the things that have happened during the pandemic is front of mind for those customers. “And again, because of the supply chain disruption, cash planning has been an issue, and so the forecasting and cash management part of our financials suite have seen a lot more usage and become a lot more important.”