DWP publishes digital delivery results and cost of IT blunders

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released several updates relating to IT projects and spend in its annual report and accounts, which includes thousands of changes to digital services as a response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as write-offs relating to IT projects surpassing £10m.

One of the failed projects relates to the DWP’s health transformation programme, which cost £4.8m of taxpayer money. The programme relates to a decision made in May 2018 to build a contingency IT solution to support Personal Independence Payment assessments if the system being built by the programme was not available in time for contract transition.

After a review, the programme board decided the main system would be ready for transition from March 2020 and therefore decided to write off the spending related to the contingency IT system. This was listed under the “constructive losses” section of the report.

Another loss, of £3.1m, relates to a deal signed with Computacenter for a cloud-based remote secure access and web gateway systems which was provided by Palo Alto Technologies. According to the DWP, it later became clear the web gateway element would not support the number of users required of it, so the system could not be used.

In addition, a third write-off is a £2.8m purchase of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection, which is designed to protect IT networks against computer viruses and malware.

According to the DWP’s annual accounts report, “over time, it emerged that MS Defender was not compatible with key aspects of the department’s IT environment” and could not be utilised.

The department also outlined the goals that drove the projects around technology in 2019 and the first half of 2020: enabling transformation, improving stability and performance of digital systems, strengthening cyber security, and building a future digital approach as well as sufficient skills to drive these goals forward.

Digital transformation in the pandemic Regarding digital transformation, advances made by the DWP IT team cited in the department’s annual accounts report include 3,500 wider digital changes made from February to April, with specific focus on handling the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our investment in digital capabilities has strengthened both our resilience and ability to deliver services in more efficient ways,” said permanent secretary Peter Schofield, in the annual report’s overview. To support home working, the department quadrupled the capacity of its virtual private network (VPN) and provided 16,000 new devices to allow staff to work remotely. A virtual service centre has also been created. To respond to a six-fold increase in Universal Credit claims, the department also had to make changes quickly to streamline transactions. This included a fast-tracked delivery of the Confirm your Identity service to speed up new applications and allow Universal Credit users to prove their identity online rather than having to visit a jobcentre. Payment capacity also had to be significantly increased, the report noted, to enable digital access to additional benefits such as Employment and Support Allowance, and to simplify applications for Bereavement Support Payments. Beyond the Covid-focused initiatives around digital, the DWP also reported a roll-out of 7,082 customer computers in jobcentres to provide better tools for those looking for work while promoting digital inclusion. In addition, there has been an upgrade of staff technology, with the implementation of 50,000 PCs, 20,000 laptops, Wi-Fi roll-out and the introduction of new collaboration tools. Work relating to transformation includes advances around pension services. According to the department, it takes eight minutes on average to make a state pension claim only and the process is fully automated. The online take-up of the Check your State Pension digital service is at 94%, with user satisfaction at 85%, and 19 million forecasts have been delivered through the service.

Service stability and skills In the IT service stability front, the DWP reported progress, with core benefit payment services being re-platformed to modern hardware and software, with eight of 11 replacements delivered by to 13 April 2020. The remaining three migrations are expected to to be completed by the end of 2020-21. According to the department, downtime for 2019-20 stood at 0.02%, compared with 0.1% last year, equating to 27,000 extra service hours. The improvements are associated to re-hosting services to the cloud, as well as improved service monitoring and incident management, which reduced IT incidents by 21% in comparison with 2018-19. When it comes IT skills, the DWP reported it has recruited hundreds of digital specialists, and that it has boosted the capability of its existing workforce through internal promotions, with up to 40% of successful candidates for advertised roles coming from the department itself. Progress has also been made in relation to diversity, the report said, as well as improving gender balance in senior digital roles.