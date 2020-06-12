Santander to recruit 3,000 more IT staff

Spanish Bank Santander is adding 3,000 people to its global IT team as part of its €20bn four-year digital and technology transformation.

The new hires, from across the world, will help the bank transform its offerings to meet the demands of customers in the age of digital banking.

They will become part of a team that will work on projects to personalise customer experiences and increase loyalty while becoming more efficient, including cutting costs by €1.2bn a year.

Ana Botín, group executive chairman at Banco Santander, said having the best technology is not just about having the best infrastructure, applications and processes. “It also means having the best, most innovative talent. We have an outstanding team at Santander, and by adding new talent across each of our markets we can further accelerate our technological and digital transformation.”

Last July, Santander said it was restructuring support for its digital transformation, with multiple services being consolidated into a single global unit.

Dirk Marzluf, head of technology and operations at the bank said Santander is looking for people that can bring new IT skills and are looking for new challenges. “They will be at the heart of our transformation,” he said.

A total of 1,000 IT professionals will be recruited the bank in Spain. These roles will be filled by IT professionals with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Those recruited will join Santander’s technology and operations division, working on technology platforms and application programming interface, cloud, data, network, DevSecOps, artificial intelligence, software development, enterprise architecture and cyber security.

Santander said: “These individuals will not only bring new knowledge and experiences in technology, but also new ways of thinking and addressing problems, complementing the strengths within our existing team. This will help us to better serve our customers, increase profitability and become a more efficient bank.”

Banks are bolstering IT teams to ensure they keep up with digital developments, as customers demand new ways of engaging with banks and competition from digital challenger banks increases. This is seeing the traditional banking workforce shrink while the number of tech professionals working at banks increases.

According to a report from global recruitment firm Robert Walters, one-third of all jobs advertised at UK banks are technology-related, with such roles increasing by 46% over the past three years.