Deutsche Bank’s planned tech spend unaffected by global crisis

Deutsche Bank’s ambitious technology plans will not be derailed by the current global pandemic and imminent recession, with technology investments planned to help the bank do much more and cut costs in parallel.

In fact, the company’s reaction to the pandemic, particularly the sudden introduction of home working and reduced travel, has further proven the importance of technology and presented new cost-cutting possibilities.

The bank had already identified the importance of the latest digital technologies for revenue growth. In July, CEO Christian Sewing said the bank wanted to become a technology company and digital leader, with plans to spend €13bn on IT through to 2022. This is in parallel with cost cutting plans, which includes cutting 18,000 staff.

Sewing will tell the bank’s shareholders at its annual general meeting on Wednesday 20 May that the bank remains committed to its technology spending plans. In his speech, he will say: “Technology is more important than ever – a fact that the coronavirus crisis is serving to highlight very well. Digital business models are the big winners, and this trend won’t suddenly reverse once the pandemic subsides.”

His speech was published in advance of the, now virtual, meeting to “facilitate the dialogue with our shareholders”, said the bank.

Sewing reaffirmed that tech will drive revenues, and describe how the pandemic will leave a technology legacy that will reduce operating costs.

“Because technology is so key to our success, we are committed to spending a total of €13bn on IT from 2019 to 2022. We are putting this budget to work precisely in those businesses where we are strongest. Thus we have fewer projects but we’re investing more in each one.”