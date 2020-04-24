Wireless stakeholders cheer ‘historic’ FCC Wi-Fi 6GHz spectrum allocation decision

Consumer electronics trade and communications spectrum bodies, wireless broadband trade associations, and portable device manufacturers are all among those applauding US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for voting to make 1,200 megahertz of spectrum available for unlicensed Wi-Fi use in the 6 GHz band.

On 6 April 2020, FCC chairman Ajit Pai proposed draft rules would make 1,200MHz of wireless spectrum in the 5.925 – 7.125 GHz band US available for use for unlicensed devices, which would share the spectrum with incumbent licensed services under rules crafted to protect the latter and to support both wireless operation types.

US businesses had lobbied the FCC for such regulation, trying to persuade the commission that such a large unlicensed allocation with seven 160MHz channels would have a dramatic impact. The FCC has now confirmed it is in favour of the proposal.

The FCC’s decision has been described as a milestone and a watershed moment that for innovation that will no less than supercharge connectivity in basically all application areas such as remote education, telemedicine, work and commerce, gaming, and social media.

This is now ever more important given the lockdown conditions placed on populations around the world and the almost exponential increase in the use of home Wi-Fi networks for business reasons. The decision also includes a further regulatory proposal for very low power portable devices, alongside other important steps that will complete the FCC Chairman’s vision in rapidly enabling 5G services for all Americans.

The move creates a new standard for Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6E, referring to extended capabilities in the 6GHz band and which will go some way to addressing regular Wi-Fi’s spectrum shortage by bringing nearly six times the total capacity in both 2.4 and 5 GHz, seven contiguous 160 MHz channels, and less interference from legacy Wi-Fi devices. This is said to translate to multigigabit Wi-Fi speeds and more devices performing optimally on a Wi-Fi network at once.

The Wi-Fi Alliance, the worldwide network of companies whose products and services use the networking standard, described the FCC’s decision as a courageous step and a monumental ruling securing Wi-Fi innovation for decades to come, paving the way for faster, higher-capacity, and lower latency Wi-Fi devices and networks.