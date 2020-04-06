Two-factor authentication is broken: What comes next?

It has long been known that passwords are one of the weakest methods for authenticating users. One of the first examples of a password being compromised can be traced back to 413 BCE, when the Greek army used a pass-phrase for identification during a night-time battle. Unfortunately, this pass-phrase became known to Syracusans, who used it to pose as Greek allies. Employing this ruse, the Syracusans decimated the Greek army.

It is now common practice to set minimum requirements for passwords, in terms of length and complexity. Nevertheless, these are frequently the weak point in an organisation’s security infrastructure.

Password databases can help in this regard, by providing users with a secure store of complex passwords that they no longer have to remember. However, this then becomes a single point of failure for end-point security.

Many organisations have therefore started using two-factor authentication (2FA) for access-point management, as it essentially provides another piece of security that needs to be overcome.

With the majority of 2FA systems, if the device is lost, stolen or compromised in some way (such as through malware), then the 2FA system becomes compromised.

“Two-factor authentication does not authenticate an individual. It authenticates the device. It’s what we call in the industry ‘identity approximation’. It’s not identity authentication,” says David Harding, senior vice-president and chief technology officer of ImageWare Systems.

“If you’re authenticating a device, you’re assuming that device is in the possession of the person you’re trying to identify or authenticate, and that assumption isn’t backed by anything, other than it being a known device.”

Recent examples There have been several recent examples of 2FA being compromised. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, had his Twitter account hacked in August 2019, which was protected using their 2FA security system, and had several unpleasant messages posted on his Twitter account. Similarly, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had their 2FA system compromised and lost 7,000 bitcoins (approximately £31 million). Compromising a 2FA system is lot easier than it seems. One of the easiest methods, especially in America, is a sim-swap, where a malicious actor switches a target’s mobile phone number to a new phone. Any subsequent text messages, such as those for 2FA, are sent to this new phone, thereby giving the malicious actor access. Certain malware has also been found to compromise 2FA systems. Cerberus, a type of Android-based malware, was found to have stolen 2FA codes for Google Authenticator in February 2020. There is also the TrickBot malware, which bypasses 2FA solutions by intercepting the one-time codes used by banking apps, sent by SMS and push notifications. Social engineering is also used to bypass 2FA security. Malicious actors may pose as a target’s bank, calling the target to “confirm their identity” by quoting the secure code that has just been sent to them, in response to an attempt to access their banking profile. “A lot of this stuff doesn’t require any real technical skill, and that’s the really scary part,” says Harding. “There’s an old joke in the in the financial industry: ‘It doesn’t take any technical skill to take over a bank account, it just takes a winning personality’. When we first started learning about two-factor authentication being bypassed, it was through social engineering that it occurred.”