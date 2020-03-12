Failings in open source disclosure puts users at risk

There has been a 50% rise in open source vulnerabilities, according to a study from platform provider WhiteSource.

According to the State of open source security vulnerabilities report, more than 55% of reported open source vulnerabilities in 2019 were classified as “high” or “critical” severity, which WhiteSource said affected IT teams’ ability to prioritise vulnerability remediation.

The study found that the number of disclosed open source software vulnerabilities in 2019 skyrocketed to exceed 6,000. The research, which uses the WhiteSource database, is based on reported vulnerabilities, combining vulnerability reports from the US National Vulnerabilities Database (NVD), security advisories, peer-reviewed vulnerability databases and open source issue trackers.

While 45% of reported open source vulnerabilities are not initially reported to the NVD, many end up being published in the database months after being reported in other resources, WhiteSource warned.

Its research found that only 29% of all open source vulnerabilities reported outside of the NVD are eventually published in it. Only 84% of known open source vulnerabilities appear in the NVD. Information about vulnerabilities is not published in one centralised location, rather scattered across hundreds of resources, and sometimes poorly indexed – often making searching for specific data a challenge. In the report, WhiteSource warned: “Users are not always able to benefit from the community’s efforts.”

One of the positive developments in security reporting, according to WhiteSource, is GitHub’s embedded disclosure process, which it said could encourage open source projects to properly report vulnerabilities, rather than just push a fix.

“Having the maintainers themselves report vulnerabilities should also lead to higher-quality metadata, like affected versions and fixed-in version, as opposed to if a third party reported the problem,” WhiteSource stated in the report.