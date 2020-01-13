Secure data erasure is needed to ensure more people recycle their tech

A lack of data erasure services is the main barrier to people recycling their old tech equipment, according to electronic waste experts running the Tech-Takeback pop-up.

Tech-Takeback was collectively founded by three companies – computer data erasure firm EraseMyData, free online re-use network Freegle, and circular economy environment specialist Soenecs – to allow people to get rid of unwanted technology in a secure way.

Over the course of its second London event, which took place on 10 and 11 January, Tech-Takeback collected 1.33 tonnes of old technology from 113 households, taking the total collected from seven events to nearly 11 tonnes – the equivalent of saving seven tonnes of CO 2 .

“Fundamentally, it’s about building a circular economy, but the main priority of the London event was data erasure,” said Soenecs managing director David Greenfield.

“One of the main barriers that makes people hold on to their tech is that they’re worried about what’s on it. We had someone come in today with a PC they’ve had for 15 years because they were so worried about the data,” he said.

Unlike linear economies, where products are made, used and then disposed of, alternative circular economies emphasise the need for resources to be used for as long as possible before being recycled and re-used in other products.

Accessible data erasure Due to its partnership with City of London Corporation, which hosted the London event, the Tech-Takeback team was able to offer free data erasure services, as well as a certificate of the erasure for a £5 fee. Once the data erasure process is completed, the team triages the equipment to assess whether it can be given a second life as is or if it needs to be recycled. The items are weighed as part of a rigourous auditing process to ensure that every part of the machine is taken for re-use or recycling. “We’re looking to see how we can make the Tech-Takeback [events] more regular. People are normally really keen to use the service because they’ve been looking for something like this for a while, so we know there’s demand out there,” said Greenfield. “My main ambition is to turn it into a mobile service, so we have a vehicle going around where people can drop off their tech.”