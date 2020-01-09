CES 2020: IBM grows Q network collaborators and launches new quantum computer

During the Consumer Technology Association state-of-the-industry presentation at CES in Las Vegas, Dario Gil, director of IBM Research, launched IBM Q System One, a machine he claimed was the world’s first integrated quantum system.

Explaining why quantum computing was needed, Gil said: “It doesn’t matter how many transistors you throw at them, or how much AI [artificial intelligence] and data you have available, some problems are simply intractable.”

He told delegates that quantum computing represents a “fundamentally new form of computation, which brings together the worlds of information and the world of quantum mechanics”.

In a quantum computer, rather than basing the basic computational building block on the bit or digital “0” and “1”, which is represented when a transistor switches off and on, quantum computing uses qubits. Just as a classical computer creates and manipulates bits, said Gil, “a quantum computer creates and manipulates qubits”.

According to Gil, quantum computing relies on three principles of physics: superposition, entanglement and interference. These phenomena are used in quantum computing to solve problems that cannot be solved using classical computing methods that rely on binary ones and zeros. Unfortunately, this type of computing is still very much in research, because of the environment in which quantum computers need to run.

“They operate at cryogenic temperatures,” said Gil, “at 50 millikelvin, which is about 100 times colder than outer space. You cannot operate a quantum computer in your living room – it needs one of the coldest places in the universe.”

But for the last two and a half years, IBM Q, the company’s quantum computer, has been accessible via the cloud. Gil said: “Since we put it out, a community has emerged to learn how to code these systems.”

According to Gil, more than 106,000 users in over 160 countries have run 6.7 million programs through the IBM Q experience initiative.

IBM wants to encourage organisations to experiment with quantum computing and develop application areas, so it has developed software development kits to enable programmers to experiment with programming for quantum computing. The IBM Q System One can be programmed using the Quiskit open source software development library.

Running accurate models of the physical world is too complex for traditional computing, according to IBM. Its CEO, Ginni Rometty, said: “People think that everything can be modelled today. But not everything can be modelled on a computer. It’s why you have wet labs in biology and why drug discovery takes so long. These are all approximations of models.

“It’s why systemic risk cannot be modelled fast enough in a timeframe to be useful. You run out of capacity. It is these types of problems that will be the first for quantum because they cannot actually be done using traditional [computing] methods. To model a molecule of caffeine would take a computer one-tenth of the volume of the Earth.”

Vijay Swarup, vice-president of research and development at ExxonMobil, said: “Energy is a technical industry. To provide scalable, sustainable and affordable energy, we have to integrate every science and engineering capability that is out there. Today we face the dual challenge of continuing to provide affordable, sustainable energy while addressing climate change.”

Swarup said the energy and computing industry have been long-term collaborators. “There is a rich history of computation and energy companies working together.,” he said “We have been pioneers in this space. We can sequence genomes faster and faster and can model a reservoir using 700,000 processors. We’ve made tremendous progress, but we need to do more. We need a paradigm shift.”

Quantum computing is needed because the complexity of the energy sector’s computing needs is increasing, said Swarup. “Whether you are optimising a power grid or improving efficiency in a refinery chemical complex, our systems continue to become more complicated.”

ExxonMobil wants to be able to use quantum computing to help it build more accurate models and simulation, said Swarup. “We want to be able to understand energy at its most fundamental level, at the atomic scale, which we cannot model today. We have predictors, but we don’t actually know their accuracy.”

To improve the accuracy of models, he said, “we have to go back to fundamentals and get to the atomic level [of modelling]”.

One possible application area for quantum computing in the energy sector is carbon capture, which requires the development of new materials that can capture carbon as efficiently as possible. Improving the accuracy of the theoretical model of the material using quantum computing could enable better carbon capture material to be developed.

As an energy company, ExxonMobil sees a need for the continued use of oil and oil-based products, but better data models and simulations will be needed to ensure oil refining processes are as efficient as possible. “We will continue to need plastics and products that underpin the quality of our lives,” said Swarup.

To support this sustainably, he said it is necessary to understand the chemical reactions that take place in reactors that convert one substance into another. “We need to understand what is happening at the atomic scale to make models – not just predictors, but accurate models. This would be a huge breakthrough.”