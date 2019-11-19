IR35 reforms put IT contractors at risk of 'second wave' of loan charge-like tax bills, experts warn

The onset of the IR35 private sector reforms could result in a second wave of IT contractors facing life-changing loan charge-like tax bills in the years to come, it is feared.

A resurgence in the number of umbrella companies offering to remunerate contractors for the work they do via non-taxable loans has prompted several contractor community stakeholders to speak out and warn people of the dangers of aligning with such organisations – particularly those offering “too good to be true” take home pay rates in the region of 90%.

“There is absolutely no problem with contractors using umbrella companies, as long as it’s a standard pay-as-you-earn umbrella,” Phil Manley, a director at tax consultancy PMTC, told Computer Weekly.

“But I would strongly advise staying away from anybody saying they can get you 85% or 90% net pay. Stay away by a mile, because it’s only going to cause you much bigger problems later down the line.”

This is in reference to the contractor community’s past use of loan-based remuneration schemes, which is currently at the centre of a controversial, retroactive disguised remuneration clampdown by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), known as the loan charge policy.

Under its terms, the tax collection agency is now seeking £3.2bn in previously unpaid taxes it claims 50,000 users of such schemes owe for work they did over a two-decade period to 5 April 2019, leaving some IT contractors with six-figure tax bills to pay by 31 January 2020.

This is because, according to HMRC, the loan payments contractors received through these schemes should have been classified as income, meaning participants are now liable to pay up to 20 years’ worth of national insurance and pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax contributions.

As previously reported by Computer Weekly, these schemes were legal to use, but the way they were marketed to contractors at the time has recently prompted a 200-strong group of cross-party MPs to describe the situation as a “mass mis-selling” scandal.

The number of these schemes is known to have sky-rocketed around the same time as the original IR35 tax avoidance legislation came into play at the turn of the century, and the same thing appears to be happening now.

“IR35 only applies to contractors who operate via limited companies, so the firms claimed [these schemes] removed the threat of IR35,” Dave Chaplin, CEO of tax advisory firm ContractorCalculator, told Computer Weekly.

“Many of [these schemes] were backed by QC opinions, and many had Disclosure of Tax Avoidance Scheme numbers [from HMRC] and were marketed as ‘HMRC approved’, which was misleading.”

There are also concerns that a second wave of IT contractors could end up exposing themselves to huge unpaid tax bills in the years to come by engaging with umbrella companies offering loan-based payment schemes in the interests of reducing their individual tax burdens.

“I’ve had a few contractors email me recently with pay illustrations that have been produced by [these] schemes, so we can expect another loan charge-type problem to occur again because of this new legislation,” said Chaplin.