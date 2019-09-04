Executive interview: How Figleaves uncovers a data Eden

Online lingerie company Figleaves is celebrating its 21st anniversary. Now owned by N Brown Group, the online retailer has, over the last few years, updated both its business and its technology stack.

It has moved off an in-house-developed e-commerce platform and, from a business development perspective, Figleaves is actively growing its own brand of lingerie products. Becoming a data-driven business has become a key requirement as the company evolves.

Angus Jenkins heads up e-commerce at Figleaves and joined the company two years ago as part of the firm’s drive to refresh its approach to technology to support a new business strategy.

“One of the big changes is that we’ve been building our own brand,” says Jenkins. “Instead of just being a retailer, our growth is in our brand. This means we need to occupy different types of digital marketing arenas and spend a lot more cash on social media and digital presence.”

When Jenkins joined Figleaves, the technology it was using dated back to 1999, and the company was actively moving off these legacy platforms to modern off-the-shelf products and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

In the past, Figleaves relied on customer relationship management (CRM) and e-commerce platforms that it developed itself. But the world of e-commerce has moved on since then, and the company has been rethinking its approach to e-commerce.

“One of the things that occurred to us was that we were in a tiny one-year-old business,” said Jenkins. “This is a mindset shift. Over the years, we’ve seen a fundamental change in how businesses adopt and bring in third-party technologies.”

Figleaves took a strategic decision to stop supporting its in-house e-commerce platform and migrate onto the Salesforce Commerce cloud. Jenkins says this had a knock-on effect on how the business operates, how it uses newer technology and what technology it decides to develop in-house.

Read more about advanced analytics UK universities turn to data analytics software to tackle student mental health. Are there duty of care lessons for other sectors?

Salesforce is set to buy business intelligence data visualisation pioneer Tableau as it seeks to amplify its customer analytics capability.

Among the areas it wanted to focus on was changing its approach to data and reporting to get a consistent trusted view across different emerging business processes. In the past, the company’s data had been quite siloed, and it was a challenge to pull the right data sources together in order to make data-driven business decisions.

One of the drivers that led Figleaves to rework its data analytics was a blip in trading, says Jenkins.“We saw trading changes and didn’t understand why.”

It took the team three days to figure out that the blip was caused by competitive pricing on a particular product range. To understand competitive pricing on a subset of brands on Google, the analytics team needed to assemble the data manually.

Beyond competitive analysis, Jenkins sees metrics as fundamental to the development of the Figleaves brand digitally. “We spent quite a lot of time understanding how we could use YouTube instead of traditional TV advertising,” he says, adding that Figleaves wanted to correlate audience intent with platforms such as Facebook.

“Playing in wholesale means we think about stock and merchandising,” he says. “So we have to build these metrics into business models with rafts of data we didn’t have before.”