Nationwide Building Society harnesses low-code platform

Nationwide Building Society is using a platform that enables non-technical staff to create applications to develop a digital service for its business customers.

The organisation’s business savings arm is using a low-code platform from OutSystems to create a business banking savings service, which it plans to make available in 2020.

Low-code, also known as no-code, development platforms use graphics to allow non-technical staff to drag and drop application components, connect them together and create apps. It enables business analysts, office administrators, small-business owners and other people who are not software developers to build and test applications quickly.

Enabling people in the business to create apps means new web and digital banking capabilities can be delivered more quickly.

“Our focus over the past 130 years has always been about delivering legendary services to our members,” said Darren Bailey, head of product management at Nationwide. “As such, we were keen to continue to deliver innovative digital services that enable our business customers to quickly access the information they need at their fingertips. The OutSystems low-code application development platform will enable us to do this.”

Nationwide is a pioneer in digital banking, with a strategy dating back to 2008, when it embarked on a £1bn project to transform its technology after years of under-investment.

The project involved upgrading the building society’s datacentre, outsourcing IT for the first time and implementing Microsoft technology in the front office and SAP at the back. This set the ball rolling for Nationwide to increase its adoption of digital technology.

Its current digital plans will see £4.1bn spent over the next four years, including the creation of 1,000 jobs, a fintech fund and a new tech hub in the UK.