How IT departments can upskill in the new economy

A report on the new economy from Open Assembly and TopCoder has suggested that businesses need to look at how they can adapt some of the business practices of the gig economy to become more competitive.

In the report, Sajeev Nair, head of global ADM group operations at the Zurich Insurance Group, said: “Every company will need to develop a gig economy strategy, just as they’ve had to develop a social media or mobile strategy. Companies that do this now will outpace those that don’t.”

This is something that seems to work quite well in IT, where contractors are often used to backfill skills shortages in business. From a contractor’s perspective, one Computer Weekly reader noted: “The gig economy does not have to be the full answer to an IT worker’s need for work. But it can be used as more of a lead into slightly longer engagements that are still short, but result in a much more varied, and therefore, to some people, much more interesting set of work than standard employment or IT contracting.”

Bola Rotibi, research director, software development, at CCS Insight, has seen a number of so-called software development-as-a-platform services appear, which provide a 21st century jobs board, to connect IT works with organisations with particular skills or training requirements.

“We’ve been looking at development services as a platform where people can ‘like’ and hire developers,” he said. “If I want to find someone who can do a particular kind of work – and it’s a standard piece of software development – people can bid for the job.”

These platforms generally keep track of how well their community of IT workers work. The business users can then decide whether the developer is cost-effective and meets the level of quality required.

Rotibi believes demand for such services may increase as a result of tech skills shortages. “They work well when the work needed is very standardardised and well-scoped so that there is no ambiguity and you don’t have to open the company so that information flows out,” she said.

Pooling skills Collab365 is one of the new companies pooling skills in the gig economy. Its speciality is in Microsoft skills. The people posting on Collab365 offer training, project management, scripting, configuration and programming across the Microsoft product portfolio. Costs range from £10 to more than £2,500. Writing on LinkedIn, Collab365 founder Mark Jones said: “Many businesses are already dipping their toe in the ‘gig economy’ and utilising online freelance workers. If there’s enough opportunity for the new breed of worker to work as a solo-preneur, they will take it, meaning you may miss out on some fantastically skilled workers.” One example of this is when companies need to find skills to support legacy software. Origina, a third-party support provider, has developed a network of IBM specialists which can be drawn upon to service the support needs of large enterprises. Tomas O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of Origina, said: “Our business is built around the gig economy. We have 650 technical resources around the world. We recruit them, agree a rate and pay them a retainer.” For enterprises requiring an expert with a particular IBM software skill, O’Leary said: “We assemble the tech resources for a period of time so that we can guarantee you will always have the resources when you need them.” When the company was founded, O’Leary was concerned that traditional large enterprises – the types of company that generally need support for legacy IBM software – would inquire about how many technicians worked at Origina. O’Leary said they bought into the company’s business model. “Over half of our clients have a global turnover of $10bn,” he added.