Zuckerberg responsible for Facebook privacy compliance after $5bn FTC fine

Facebook has reached settlements with US government regulators after investigations into the company’s controversial data-sharing practices.

The social media giant has agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) a record $5bn fine as part of a 20-year settlement order.

The fine is the largest ever imposed on a company for violating consumers’ privacy rights, and is almost 20 times more than the previous largest privacy or data security penalty imposed worldwide.

The FTC, which began investigating Facebook last year, accused the organisation of failing to comply with the conditions of its previous FTC settlement from 2011 over its privacy practices.

The company has also agreed to set up a board committee on privacy and new executive certifications to ensure its users are properly protected.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will also be personally responsible for the company’s data protection practices, having to report to the FTC every three months to prove that user data is being safeguarded adequately.

The order also imposes other significant privacy requirements on Facebook, including prohibiting it from using telephone numbers obtained to enable two-factor authentication for advertising, requiring it to provide clear and conspicuous notice of its use of facial recognition technology, and forcing it to establish and maintain a comprehensive data security programme.

“The magnitude of the $5bn penalty and sweeping conduct relief are unprecedented in the history of the FTC,” said FTC chairman Joe Simons.

“The relief is designed not only to punish future violations but, more importantly, to change Facebook’s entire privacy culture to decrease the likelihood of continued violations. The commission takes consumer privacy seriously, and will enforce FTC orders to the fullest extent of the law.”

Although the settlement order does not require Facebook to admit culpability for its alleged actions during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which exposed the data of more than 85 million users, the FTC has also announced that separate law enforcement actions will be taken against the analytics firm, its former CEO Alexander Nix, and Aleksandr Kogan, an app developer who worked with the company.

As part of the proposed settlement, both individuals have already agreed to restrictions on how they conduct business in the future.

Separately, Facebook has also been fined $100m by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC accused Facebook of failing to disclose the risks of its privacy practices to investors, claiming that developers and other third parties may have violated Facebook policies or failed to gain user permission when obtaining the data.

“Facebook misleadingly presented the potential for misuse of user data as merely a hypothetical investment risk,” said the SEC complaint.

“Moreover, when asked by reporters in 2017 about its investigation into the Cambridge Analytica matter, Facebook falsely claimed that the company found no evidence of wrongdoing, thereby reinforcing the misleading statements in its periodic filings.”

Read more about data privacy Facebook’s CEO ruthlessly exploited personal data shared by its users to turn Facebook into the biggest social network, but internal documents show that privacy appeared to be an afterthought for executives.

Parliamentarians from around the world gathered in Canada last week to debate the future of regulation of “big tech”, but were frustrated when chief executives from some of the largest technology companies decided not to show up.

A criminal investigation into Facebook’s data-sharing deals intensifies the growing scrutiny of the social media behemoth’s business practices.

Computer Weekly has revealed 22 occasions when Facebook violated its users’ privacy, including multiple instances of the firm surreptitiously tracking users’ activity either without consent or in ways that it had explicitly promised it would not.

Facebook also recently came under fire from US lawmakers in the Senate’s banking committee over its Libra project, who said it takes a “breathtaking amount of arrogance” to launch a global digital currency given the company’s poor track record on privacy.

The company is expected to face further scrutiny from the US Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, which has announced a review of anti-competitive practices by big tech companies.

The review, into the behaviour market leading online platforms, will look at “widespread concerns” over search companies, social media and some online retailers – putting Facebook, Google and Amazon in the frame.

The Department of Justice plans to assess whether big tech companies have engaged in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

Assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division said: “Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands. The department’s antitrust review will explore these important issues.”

Regulators have historically faced difficulties in carrying out antitrust investigations into companies that offer their services free. But regulators are increasingly regarding companies’ handling of data privacy as an antitrust issue, irrespective of whether services are charged for.

Delrahim argued in a speech in June that privacy is an important element of competition law, saying: “By protecting competition, we can have an impact on privacy and data protection.”

Separately, US state attorneys general have written a joint letter to the FTC urging the regulator to consider issues beyond consumer prices, including the impact on privacy, quality and innovation, in antitrust cases.