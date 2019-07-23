High Court to hear challenge to immigration exemption in DPA

A judicial review of the government’s immigration exemption for data protection rights will be heard at the High Court in London from today (23 July 2019) to consider either removing it or restricting its scope.

The legal challenge has been brought by the Open Rights Group digital campaigning organisation and the3million group, representing EU citizens living in the UK. They argue that the immigration exemption, which passed into law in May 2018 as part of the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018, is unlawful.

The groups announced that they would go ahead with the challenge in August 2018 after they raised £40,300 through the Crowdjustice crowdfunding platform for legal action.

The immigration exemption under Schedule 2, Part 1, paragraph 4 in the DPA allows the Home Office, and other organisations or companies involved in “immigration control”, to refuse access to personal data held about individuals if it might “prejudice the maintenance of effective immigration control”.

The DPA is based on the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which states that everyone, regardless of their nationality or residence, should have their fundamental rights and freedoms protected – in particular their right to the protection of personal data.

However, opponents of the exemption clause, argue that it will undermine the GDPR, which the DPA was designed to implement by restricting the rights of millions of people across the country.

The immigration exemption affects the three million EU citizens who will have to submit their applications for a new immigration status after Brexit. It also affects anyone who has dealings with the Home Office, other state bodies and several companies who are involved in “immigration control”, such as those seeking refuge in the UK and those impacted by the Windrush scandal.