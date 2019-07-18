SAP Q2 2019: US-China trade war takes toll

SAP has announced total revenues of €6.63bn for the second quarter of 2019, and an operating profit of €827bn – a year-on-year drop of 21%. The US-China trade war has had a negative impact on the supplier’s performance.

In the results statement, the company said: “Software licences revenue was down 5% year over year to €948m (IFRS), down 5% (non-IFRS) and down 6% (non-IFRS at constant currencies), affected by recent macro uncertainties, particularly in Asia.”

SAP CEO Bill McDermott said, during a financial analyst call, that the long-term health of the Chinese economy was secure, and that the “sales pipeline is robust for SAP”.

“China is not as strong as we are used to seeing,” he said, adding that SAP had seen “postponed decisions” in China, and that some supply chain and manufacturing companies had been shifting to “Malaysia, Vietnam and Mexico”, due to the current trade war between the US and China.

Cloud revenue was €1.69bn for the quarter, accounting for 25.6% of the total. Customer numbers for the supplier’s flagship S/4 Hana ERP (enterprise resource planning) system were reported as 11,500 – 600 more than in the first quarter.

Revenues for the first half of the year were €12.72bn, of which €3.25bn was in the cloud, again around 26%.

Growth in experience management As in the previous quarter, SAP emphasised its $8bn acquisition of Qualtrics, an “experience management” (EM) software-as-a-service supplier. On the call, McDermott said Qualtrics had created the category of “experience management”, and that it had been the “growth catalyst we expected it to be”. In the statement, the company reported that luxury goods retailer Chalhoub Group and the US Department of State had selected Qualtrics during the quarter. “Our non-IFRS operating profit and margin performance is remarkable considering the margin headwinds from our latest acquisition and the recent short-term trade-related uncertainty in Asia that impacted our software revenue performance in the region” Luka Mucic, SAP In the results statement, McDermott said: “SAP delivered double-digit growth in total revenue, cloud revenue and non-IFRS operating income. Qualtrics is growing fast as the global standard in the experience management category. As shown by our rising cloud gross margins, we are progressing nicely on our ambition to be the best-run SAP. With XM driving the CEO digital transformation agenda, we resolutely reaffirm our full-year guidance.” SAP’s chief financial officer, Luka Mucic, said he was pleased that the supplier’s operational excellence measures were already showing effect. “Our non-IFRS operating profit and margin performance is remarkable considering the margin headwinds from our latest acquisition and the recent short-term trade-related uncertainty in Asia that impacted our software revenue performance in the region,” he said. “With continued strong customer demand and our tight focus on profitability, we remain as confident in our 2019 outlook as we are in our mid-term ambition,” added Mucic. McDermott told financial analysts “not to worry about Asia” and that the company was “positioned positively in China”. He also sought to reassure investors that it would “manage headcount with an iron fist”. SAP had a restructure earlier this year. “We cleaned up the business model and have consumed great company in Qualtrics,” said McDermott.