danielkay - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Metrolink gets contactless payments technology
Travellers using Manchester’s trans can now complete their journeys using contactless payment
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has introduced a contactless payments infrastructure to its tram network, as research reveals the technology has transformed user experience.
Travellers on Manchester’s trams can now use bank contactless bank cards to tap when they get on and off the network, with the total fair worked out automatically.
According to a study from Visa, almost half of UK commuters said the introduction of contactless payments is the single most significant improvement to their public transport experience.
Stephen Rhodes, customer director at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “People now expect to pay as swiftly and seamlessly for travel as they do for any other purchase, so bringing contactless to Metrolink is a huge step forward for the city, and a boost to customer experience on the UK’s largest tram network.”
Visa found that in Manchester, 72% of commuters have used contactless payments for travelling on public transport compared to 68% in London, 53% in Liverpool and 87% in Leeds.
It said 69% of UK adults now use contactless payments for their everyday spend. UK Finance, which represents about 300 financial services firms in the UK, revealed figures that recently revealed some 6.3 billion payments were made in the UK using the “tap and go” feature of debit cards in 2018, a 29% increase on the previous year.
Steven Orelowitz, head of Transit at Visa Europe, said the UK continues to lead the way when it comes to contactless payment systems on public transport. “London’s contactless system set the gold standard being adopted around the world, and we are thrilled to have partnered with Transport for Greater Manchester to launch contactless on Metrolink trams,” he said.
Contactless payments for travel was introduced in London in 2012, initially on buses before being introduced for other modes of transport.
When it comes to travelling using contactless, Visa’s survey revealed that the ability to track spending was a major advantage for 24% of commuters, while reduced queuing time was another plus (45%) and the fact they don’t have to carry cash was a benefit for 59% of commuters.
Read more about contactless payment
- Despite the popularity of contactless payments ahead of cash, Britons are worried about the security of tap and go.
- Russian banks have introduced their first contactless ATMs, which customers can link to via smartphones and wearable devices.
- UK Finance plays down fraud threat through contactless card skimming.
Read more on IT for financial services
-
People that have never heard of the cloud enjoy cloud services, so why should open banking differ?
-
Fintech pioneer helps to give fintech treatment to debt financing after Fidor sale
-
What do the fintechs think of Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra?
-
The ID Co passport to travel the internet: Fintech interview 23
Start the conversation
0 comments