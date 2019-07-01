NTT picks London for newly formed global business

Japanese telecoms giant NTT has chosen London as the global base for its newly launched ICT services business, NTT Ltd, flying in the face of concerns over the stability of the UK economy in a post-Brexit environment.

NTT – which stands for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and holds an incumbent position in Japan similar to that of BT in the UK – is forming the new firm by bringing together the capabilities of 28 separate global companies it currently holds – including NTT Communications, NTT Security, and integrator Dimension Data, into a single $11bn (£8.6bn) business with over 40,000 employees in 70 countries.

The businesses forming NTT Ltd boast over 10,000 enterprise clients worldwide in multiple verticals, including energy and utilities, financial services, pharmaceuticals and telecoms.

It notably works alongside the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the parent body of the Tour de France, to provide technical services for the world’s largest cycle race, as well as sponsoring its own UCI WorldTour team, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka (which despite the retirement of the Dimension Data brand in Europe retains its current name for the rest of 2019).

It claimed that in bringing together its various holdings, it can offer enterprises access to a more comprehensive range of skills, a wider range of technologies, a global services organisation, and more in-depth solutions, all backed with more investment in innovation and R&D.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, NTT Ltd’s newly appointed CEO, Jason Goodall – previously group CEO at Dimension Data – said a number of factors had influenced the decision to base the business in London, not least basic geography.

With around half of its clients in the UK, Europe and the US, being in a central time zone will let NTT serve them better than it could from Japan, eight hours ahead of Britain and 13 ahead of New York.