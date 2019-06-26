Fido Alliance announces new standards

The Fido (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, a consortium of technology industry partners working to establish standards for strong authentication, has announced two new standards and certification initiatives in identity verification and the internet of things (IoT).

The initiatives build on the alliance’s ongoing focus on driving the efficacy and market adoption of Fido Authentication by addressing adjacent technology areas that introduce online security vulnerabilities.

The latest initiatives aim to strengthen identity verification assurance to support better account recovery, and automate secure device onboarding to remove password use from the IoT.

To support these initiatives, the alliance has formed two new working groups – the Identity Verification and Binding Working Group (IDWG) and the IoT Technical Working Group (IoT TWG) to establish guidelines and certification criteria in these areas.

The alliance plans to continue to focus on development and adoption of its user authentication standards and use them as a foundation for the expanded work, featuring contributions from current members and new industry participants.

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and chief marketing officer of the Fido Alliance said: “The Fido Alliance has catalysed a diverse set of stakeholders who have collaborated to answer the industry’s password problem through the standardisation of Fido Authentication – which has grown from concept to global web standard supported in leading browsers and platforms in just seven years.

“As we look at the threat vectors in the marketplace, however, it has become apparent that there is a gap between the high assurance provided by Fido Authentication standards and the lower assurance methods used in identity verification for account recovery and IoT authentication. This gap can be most effectively addressed through industry collaboration and standardisation rather than siloed, proprietary approaches.”