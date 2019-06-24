US tech industry’s racial wage gap is widening, report finds

Despite Asian tech workers outearning their white counterparts for the first time ever, black tech workers in the US are experiencing a widening of the wage gap.

According to Hired’s 2019 State of salaries report, black tech workers are now earning $13k less than their Asian counterparts, and $5k less than their white colleagues.

“It’s difficult for us to discern what’s happening underneath the data, but we think the answer is that companies need to be much more disciplined in how they set compensation,” said Mehul Patel, Hired’s CEO. “We’ve found that when these gaps exist, whether its gender or race, it tends to be because candidates are asking for less.”

Patel calls this an “expectation gap”, referring to a trend where under-represented groups broadly ask for less pay.

“Companies should not be looking at what a candidate is requesting at all,” said Patel. “They should just have a compensation philosophy, and then pay that amount irrespective of what a candidate asks for.”

However, Hired’s marketplace platform, where the reports data is derived from, only focuses on in-house employment and does not cater for contracted workers.

Research published in March 2016 by the Everett Program and UC Santa Cruz shows that since 1990, Silicon Valley has seen a 54% increase in contracted employment, compared to an 18% increase in the private sector overall.

The research also found that subcontracted workers made around 70% of the salary of in-house workers, and were much more heavily Hispanic – for example, while 35% of contracted workers were Hispanic, they made up just 8% of directly hired workers.

“I can’t really comment on that from the perspective of our study, but there has been a lot of talk recently in the press about Google’s heavily contracted workforce and how much less they get paid, and should that be the case, and how we should think about that,” said Patel, who added that using contract workers can be a side door for avoiding the kind of salary transparency Hired is pushing for.

The racial wage gap, however, is not confined to the tech industry or the US.

In December 2018, for example, the Resolution Foundation found that black, Asian and ethnic minority employees in the UK are losing out on £3.2bn a year in wages compared to white colleagues doing the same work.

Patel said that a greater emphasis on vocational training over university education could help minimise the racial disparity in wages. “University is very expensive, especially in the US, so you want to have something where people who can’t afford university can still get skills, as well as great opportunities and jobs,” he said.

The future is about skills The report also found that tech companies are increasingly interested in job applicants with specific, in-demand skills and on-the-job experience that might not be acquired through higher education. This is reflected in tech workers responses, 31% of whom felt they could have the exact same job without their masters or doctorate. Hired also found that 54% of workers were not interested in earning a master’s or doctorate degree, with 45% saying on-the-job experience is more valuable than further schooling. In contrast, 76% felt that joining a bootcamp, where they were taught vocational skills, helped them get an engineering role. “The future is about skills,” said Patel. “People are starting to realise that when you have a skills shortage, particularly in engineering jobs that are in high demand, you ultimately shouldn’t only look at people with degrees.” In terms of drawing more diverse pools of talent and skills, Patel said that diversifying the c-suite was critical, implying that it would have a trickle-down effect. “You can show that [executives] actually do care about a diverse workforce. They will also be looking at candidates that come from more diverse backgrounds, not just someone from university with a computer science degree,” he said.